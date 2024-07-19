Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Confirms Return of Beloved Logan Character

But the most effective nod comes with the return of Keen as Laura from Logan. A female clone of Wolverine, Logan offers Laura a chance at redemption by saving her from Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) and the Reavers and taking her to a refuge called Eden. Logan sacrificed himself to give Laura the life he never had, free from the constant fear that he’s nothing more than a beast.

Although she first debuted in the animated series X-Men: Evolution, X-23 has received a lot of development in the comics (after, of course, a terrible introduction as a sex worker in the series NYX). Thanks to writers such as Marjorie Liu and Tom Taylor, Laura has developed her own personality and friend group, even as she takes on the code-name Wolverine.

In fact, Laura’s popularity and superhero moniker have made her a popular candidate for inclusion in the MCU X-Men when they eventually arrive. Obviously, the X-Men can’t go without their most popular character Wolverine. But Jackman’s performance looms so large in the popular imagination, especially after Deadpool & Wolverine, that it will be hard for anyone to follow him, even if Kevin Feige casts a more comics accurate short hairy guy.

Laura’s Wolverine might allow the MCU to keep a claw-popping hero with a bad attitude without invoking Jackman too soon. But while Keen has been busy, most recently appearing in Star Wars: The Acolyte, she had not confirmed any plans to return to the role.

The trailer only gives a few hints on what Laura will do in Deadpool & Wolverine, and she may not have more than one or two scenes. After all, Deadpool & Wolverine will be stuffed with cameos, many of whom show up in this trailer, including a full body shot of Lady Deadpool (masked, however, so we don’t know if it’s Ryan Reynolds in a wig or Blake Lively) and more of baddie Cassandra Nova.

But if rumours are true and Deadpool & Wolverine will debut the MCU X-Men, Keen’s return as X-23 may be more than just a wink to the fans.