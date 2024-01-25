Dune 2 Has an Unexpected Connection to the David Lynch Movie

This article contains light spoilers for Dune: Part Two.

Even the biggest fan of David Lynch‘s original Dune movie from 1984 has to admit the (unintentional?) comedy that occurs when Chani (Sean Young) pleads for Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan) to “tell me of your homeworld, Usul.” In the very next scene, the two are in the throes of passion, suggesting that “tell me of your homewold, Usul” is a pick-up line with the power of the Voice.

Believe it or not, the name “Usul” is not some Lynchian term like “Garmonbozia,” something he made up during transcendental meditation. Rather it comes directly from the Frank Herbert book he adapts. Similar to “Muad’Dib,” Usul is a name that the Fremen give to Paul, this one meaning “the strength of the base of the pillar.” But whereas Muad’Dib refers to Paul’s relationship within his Sietch (as well as desert mice!), the extended household he joins under Stilgar (Everett McGill in 1984, Javier Bardem now). It is a name of intimacy—as the scene from the Lynch movie suggests.