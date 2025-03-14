Daisy Ridley Reveals the One Star Wars Thing Fans Don’t Talk Enough About

When people talk about their favorite parts of the Star Wars franchise, the first images that come up are often the epic lightsaber duels, the jaw-dropping space battles, and the cute little aliens that are always in ample supply. Of course, these are all important aspects of this franchise. Star Wars wouldn’t be what it is without them. But there is one thing that Daisy Ridley thinks more people should talk about when it comes to this popular space opera – the performances.

While in the Den of Geek studio promoting her film We Bury the Dead at SXSW, we got to ask Ridley about Star Wars and what she feels like people tend to gloss over when it comes to the franchise.

“When something is on a larger scale, I think there can be a tendency to not discuss the emotional story as much, and performance and connection and relationships on screen,” she says. “It’s all worthwhile, beautiful. Every film is artwork, every film is an expression of humanity, every film is an exploration to what connects us, what divides us on whichever scale and sort of in whatever genre.”

Ridley does make a fair point. Star Wars has had some incredible performances over the decades from Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill to Ridley herself and Adam Driver to so many others. The epic action and fight choreography are only one aspect of these stories. In order for them to have the lasting impact they’ve had, the emotional beats have to land as well.