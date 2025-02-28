Star Wars: Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling Have Opportunity to Ignore the Skywalker Saga

After starting out as an actor in the Mystery Science Theater 3000 classic Zombie Nightmare, Levy transitioned to directing, soon finding success with middle-of-the-road and family-friendly comedies such as Big Fat Liar and the Night at the Museum trilogy. Even when moving into other territory, such as the raunchier comedies The Internship and Deadpool & Wolverine, or the dramedy This is Where I Leave You, Levy has maintained his broad sensibilities. He tries to appeal to as many people as possible. And when he gets to the galaxy far, far away, he will find another just like him.

Levy will indeed be joined in his Star Wars film by Ryan Gosling. Although Gosling can certainly get weird (just watch the trailer for his lone directorial effort Lost River), he fundamentally remains the kid from the Mickey Mouse Club: a born entertainer. Gosling has leaned into that showmanship for recent turns in Barbie and The Fall Guy, proving that he can charm audiences in genre fare.

Together, Levy and Gosling offer a crowdpleasing movie set in the shadow of the Sequel Trilogy; that’s a rare energy for this era of Star Wars. Although the trilogy began with the J.J. Abrams-directed The Force Awakens, a movie that works precisely because it refuses to try anything new and largely just repeats the beats of the original Star Wars, the second two entries diverted course.

Rian Johnson used The Last Jedi to get self-reflective about Star Wars, explicitly arguing that the franchise need not be about just the Skywalkers. Abrams’ subsequent return to the franchise for Rise of Skywalker seemed like an attempt at course correction. No, no only the Skywalkers (as well as the Palpatines!) matter! But it was too pleased with itself and its own callbacks to be effective. The familiarity that made The Force Awakens feel like a warm hug suffocated in Rise of Skywalker.

Levy and Gosling often aim for likability and inoffensiveness, which is a good thing in this case. Star Wars is, fundamentally, a big blockbuster franchise. While there’s certainly room for deep cuts and weird characters, the series has gone too far in that direction. The shortcomings of that approach are abundantly clear with one of the other movies in the works right now, The Mandalorian and Grogu. Where The Mandalorian started out as a favorite that people loved for its Western-style approach to sci-fi stories, the series soon became a string of references to cartoon shows, completely turning off those who cannot distinguish Dave Filoni from other cowboy hat enthusiasts.

In fact, that first season of The Mandalorian provides Levy and Gosling with the best model to follow. The movie had plenty of recognizable Star Wars iconography, from the armor that Mando wears to Baby Yoda to the distinct sound of automatic doors in the universe. But it wasn’t just about Luke Skywalker and his famous family. The first season struck the right balance of recognizable elements and new things, making viewers feel safe and entertained.