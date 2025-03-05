Andor Season 2 Just Teased One of Star Wars’ Most Tragic Events

We already know that the Galactic Empire ruled by Emperor Palpatine is ruthless and cruel. We’ve seen it not just in Andor, but from the very first Star Wars movie, A New Hope. A ruling party that creates a giant death weapon that can destroy a planet in an instant is not going to be known for its compassion and kindness. That being said, a special look at the upcoming second season of Andor has revealed that the series is set to show a tragic event from Star Wars history – the Ghorman Massacre.

The Ghorman Massacre was first introduced in Legends canon, and has since been mentioned in canon in the Star Wars: Rebels episode “Secret Cargo.” What we know about the event thus far is that the Empire used Stormtroopers to slaughter a group of peaceful protestors on the planet Ghorman as a show of power and make it clear that any form of dissent will not be tolerated.

In Legends canon, protestors are blocking Captain Wilhuff Tarkin’s ship from landing on the planet, standing on his landing pad as a form of resistance to the Empire’s unjust taxation. Tarkin isn’t explicitly told by Palpatine to go ahead and land on top of the protestors, but Palpatine doesn’t really dissuade him from doing so either.

We don’t yet know whether or not this particularly gruesome aspect of the massacre will be part of Andor’s depiction, but regardless, the Ghorman Massacre is still a tragedy. In Star Wars: Rebels, we hear about the massacre in the aftermath. Mon Mothma speaks out about the tragedy, calling out Palpatine specifically for his cruelty. Doing so puts a massive target on her back and forces her to leave Coruscant and go on the run. The Ghost crew is tasked with protecting Mon Mothma from the Empire and getting her to safety on the planet Dantooine.