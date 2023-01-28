Is the Tár Ending About Divine Punishment or Reclamation?

… Only this orchestra is playing video game music to an audience that couldn’t care less about the musician “obliterating herself” on the podium. They just want to hear their favorite bits of music from Monster Hunter played live while watching a giant monitor stitch together cutscenes from the game. As the endpoint of Tár’s fall becomes apparent, Field’s camera pans across a sea of cosplayers dressed as various aliens, heroes, and monsters.

This last beat is a darkly funny one. It’s also been greatly debated. Already there have been persuasive essays arguing Lydia’s final descent is a hallucination, one brought about by that gruesome knock to the head she took at the top of the third act; others find its depiction of her loneliness in an exotic land to be a patronizingly colonial brand of racism; while still other viewers prefer to elevate the final scene as a validation for the seriousness of video game music composition. (The touring Monster Hunter Orchestra is a real company that tours for cosplayers and conventions around the world.)

All, however, seem to come to the same immediate conclusion. This is a bitter and fitting fate for a woman who began the movie being interviewed by the New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik at the New Yorker Festival (also a real-life writer for that venerated periodical). Lydia began making enemies with the modern world when she aggressively defended Bach from a Gen-Zer; now she’s condemned to find art in the allegedly artless.

While this reading is certainly credible—it was also my initial reaction while watching Tár—it is perhaps uncharitable to Lydia herself. Which is a position that’s easy to take. This is a cruel, pernicious, and hypocritical character who apparently made her name early in her career by championing the indigenous sounds of Peruvian music, and yet who cloaked herself in the literal garbs of the white patriarchy as she rose in esteem and privilege. She proudly tells a group of Juilliard students that she’s “a U-Haul lesbian” but in the most debated sequence in the movie, she refuses to accept that a young BIPOC pangender person can have a point-of-view on Johann Sebastian Bach different from her own.

The scene is challenging because on a certain level, she is fair to question what Bach’s prodigious habits in the bedroom (he fathered 20 children over the course of two marriages) have to do with a B-minor. Nevertheless, Field relies on a grueling, 10-minute tracking shot, all captured in almost clinical deep focus, to ratchet the tension as Lydia escalates from condescending annoyance with Juilliard student Max (Zethphan D. Smith-Gneist) to hostile disdain. She uses her power and authority as a prestigious composer to isolate and humiliate a minority voice that challenges her own comfort with conformity. She tells Max he must subjugate his identity to the intent of the composer, but she doesn’t subjugate her identity; she transmutes it to look how folks traditionally expect a wielder of power to appear. She’s a “U-Haul lesbian” dressed in finely tailored tuxedos.

More conventional studio films might’ve depicted that paradox as a tragedy, or at least a sympathetic form of self-denial. But the truth Field and Blanchett strive for is more slippery and aloof. Blanchett’s exacting performance, defined by a fluid physicality and rueful grins that suggest a weariness that comes from wearing the crown, masks a predatory insatiability that takes nearly the whole movie to uncover. Lydia is a throwback to the type of deeply troubled antihero protagonists who used to populate a different type of cinema—and who, like Lydia’s classical music idols, were exclusively male. But in a modern age where an 18th century composer can be “canceled” for his marital excess, having a protagonist this selfish and self-indulgent is an anomaly on the screen. In other words, no one today wants to see Lydia Tár’s redemption story.