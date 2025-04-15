Captain America 4 Writer Explains Key Difference Between Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers

When Sam Wilson flew onto the screen last February in Captain America: Brave New World, he had everything you’d expect from the Sentinel of Liberty. There was the star-spangled suit; the unparalleled hand-to-hand combat abilities; and of course he had the shield, given to him by Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame.

But there’s one thing that Sam (Anthony Mackie) lacked, which also set him apart from his predecessor: the super-soldier serum. And for veteran scribe Rob Edwards, one of the screenwriters on Brave New World, that makes all the difference.

“Sam did not take the serum. That’s one of the big challenges to writing the character, but it winds up being a great thing,” Edwards tells Den of Geek. “It would be very easy for him to take the serum and run through walls and all kinds of things. But his superpower is not strength. His superpower is heart. It’s the fact that he knows he cannot fail. He knows there is no A-minus for Sam Wilson’s Captain America.”

For Edwards, that unconventional superpower sets Sam apart from Steve, but not from the rest of the MCU. Rather, Edwards argues, it ties him to the franchise’s beginning.