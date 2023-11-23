The Evolution of Disney Animation Over 100 Years of Art

The process of making animated films has also evolved over the years. In the documentary Waking Sleeping Beauty (available on Disney+), Jeffrey Katzenberg recalled that when he pointed out problems with The Black Cauldron (1985), he was told, “You can’t edit an animated movie;” he was adamant that you can and sometimes must. These days, of course, editing animation is quite a bit easier thanks to the use of computer-generated animation. Wish is the first Disney film since 2011’s Winnie the Pooh to use 2D animation, but it is combining it with 3D computer-generated animation using the same sort of techniques as the brilliant Spider-Verse films, with an artistic style evocative of classic 2D Disney animated feature films.

“Traditional” and CG Animation

All forms of animation start with a storyboard which outlines the whole of the film. This process is often used for live-action films as well, especially if they require a lot of computer-generated special effects. Disney even brought out a board game in the 1990s based around storyboards in which you had to roll dice to put together a storyboard for a classic Disney film; it was really good fun and a nice simple game for young children.

In traditional hand-drawn animation, character designers produce model sheets to finalize each character’s appearance and how they move. In computer animation, 3D animators create virtual skeletons with a series of key movements using digital software. In computer animation, computer programs then handle movements between these core moves. In traditional animation, animators produce individual drawings for every moment of the film—24 frames per second, that is, 24 separate drawings for every second of screen time. These are then passed to the Ink and Paint department to be outlined in ink and, finally, painted with color. During the 1940s, this department was primarily staffed by young women.

Disney animation has undergone a few shifts in style over the years. The most obvious was the shift to 3D CGI. Having used some computer generated imagery and techniques to speed things up (and make editing possible) in The Black Cauldron, Disney used computer animation for some backgrounds in The Great Mouse Detective (1986), and for a two-minute sequence inside a clock tower. Computer animation allowed the camera to pan around a three-dimensional space rather than back and forward across a flat surface.

They put this to real effect in the ballroom scene 1991’s Beauty and the Beast. The ballroom was the first entirely computer generated environment, with only the characters being hand-drawn. This was done so that the camera could swirl around them as they danced. This was followed with Aladdin in 1992, which featured one of the earliest computer generated speaking characters in a feature film, the Cave of Wonders, which was CGI as it was technically part of the background (the very first was a glass knight in The Young Sherlock Holmes in 1985). Aladdin’s Magic Carpet was also Disney’s first hybrid of hand-drawn and computer animation, with CGI used to fill in its pattern.

Although computer animation was eventually used for all backgrounds, as well as for particular scenes like the wildebeest stampede in The Lion King (1994), Disney was fairly slow to abandon its traditional animation entirely. A decade after the first fully CGI movie (Pixar’s Toy Story in 1995) Chicken Little, the first fully computer-animated WDAS picture, was released. The two Enchanted movies (2007 and 2022) may have skewered traditional Disney animation, but they are also a love letter to it, with plenty of older moviegoers nostalgic for the lost warmth that hand-drawn animation offered.