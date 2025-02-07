Captain America 4’s Anthony Mackie Knows the Marvel Heroes He Wants on His Avengers

It’s always a big deal when Captain America says, “Avengers Assemble.” It took four Avengers movies before Steve Rogers said it at the end of Endgame, and who knows how long it will be before his successor Sam Wilson gets to utter the famous line, given that he’s just now getting his own film with this month’s Captain America: Brave New World. But Anthony Mackie knows exactly who he wants coming up on his left when his Captain America calls the Avengers together again.

“It has to be the Hulk,” Mackie tells Den of Geek of his first pick for the team. “You can’t beat the Hulk, you can only hope to contain him.” But for his next choices, Mackie goes outside the usual stock of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to Marvel’s Merry Mutants, the X-Men.

“I’ve always been a Nightcrawler fan since I was a kid,” says Mackie, naming the fuzzy blue German teleporter, before picking another mutant, one seen more recently on screen. “My favorite character in all the MCU would probably be Gambit,” Mackie declares with a smile. “He’s from [Mackie’s home state] Louisiana, and he just looks so cool with that jacket. After seeing Channing [Tatum] play Gambit, I would just want to hang out with him all day, talking like him.”

Without question, Mackie’s thinking outside of the box for his Avengers. But that’s in keeping with his character. Sam Wilson isn’t Steve Rogers, and he’s not going to be the same Captain America as his predecessor.