Snow White: Rachel Zegler Improves on the Original with a Few Key Changes

While many of the 2025 movie’s attempts to update the original diminish the work overall, Zegler’s ability to translate the sweetness of the original character in a way that’s accessible to modern kids is what connects this movie in its best moments with old school Disney magic. In a handful of moments, it even changes the story for the better.

A New Beginning

Both Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Snow White ’25 begin in same way, with an ornate storybook opening to reveal an illuminated manuscript which frames the tale. But whereas the 1937 film lets viewers only read about how Snow White’s wicked stepmother came into the princess’ life, the 2025 film features voiceover and a flashback sequence, showing the young Snow White living happily with her father and mother, and her sadness when her grieving father marries the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot).

This different setups fundamentally change the way the adult Snow White first appears in each film. In 1937, we watch as Snow White (Adriana Caselotti) tells the birds around her at a wishing well about how much she yearns for a man to come and find her. Within seconds of the introduction, a passing prince overhears her, climbs into the courtyard and immediately proclaims his love for her.

Even a child, more than willing to suspend disbelief and enjoy the spectacle, should find the prince’s sudden appearance an declaration of love a little odd. But then, romantic pursuits are never a child’s favorite part of a story, so the movie has always been fine just glossing through that and relying on musical stylings, albeit 1937 songwriting sounds nothing like the pop earworms modern kids have been hearing for all of their short lives so far. Now compare this to the 2025 movie’s extended opening setting where the adult Snow White played by Zegler isn’t singing about love from a prince she’s never met. She’s singing about the love she once knew and has since lost, the love of her parents.

As different as the expanded and modern version of the opening certainly is, it feels the same. Not because of the song that Snow White sings, a contemporary number that could come from any of today’s musicals (this movie is, after all, a Marc Platt Production). Rather it’s because of Zegler’s acting is completely without guile or self-consciousness.

Zegler seems to float across the screen in this sequence, looking upward and swaying as she walks, sending her dress billowing behind her. She lets a tremor of sadness darken her brow and turns down the corners of her mouth when Snow White remembers where that the love she wants is gone. Childlike innocence returns to her face when she looks into the well and instead of the prince from the 1937 movie she sees herself once again flanked by her parents.