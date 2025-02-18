This Controversial Marvel Story Defines Sam Wilson as Captain America

“I’m not interested in playing dress-up, fighting the bad guys, acting like a fool,” Sam gripes as he walks away. It’s not that Sam has lost hope. Recovering his social worker roots, Sam has been working to help 647 people escape Rogers’s Hydra-run America. It’s just that he sees that as work for Sam Wilson, not for Captain America.

“I’m done trying to make the world something it clearly doesn’t want to be,” Sam reasons, pointing to how quickly most Americans accepted Steve’s authoritarian turn, either because they agreed with his Nazi politics or because they just didn’t think it worthwhile to fight. “So maybe this is who we are after all. Maybe this is us getting what we deserve.”

Sam sticks around with the resistance long enough to sneak them out of the country, where they try to find shards of the cosmic cube and restore the Rogers they once knew. But he refuses to take part in the fight until the end, when Rogers kills Black Widow, breaking the spirit of the resistance. As depicted in 2017’s Sam Wilson: Captain America #24, written by Spencer and Donny Cates and penciled by Joe Bennett, Sam shrugs off calls to return to action until teenager Rayshaun Lucas explains why he took on the mantle of the Young Avenger Patriot.

Shaun admits that Steve was always his favorite Captain America and that he feels betrayed by Rogers’s betrayal. But he also insists that the dream matters more than the person, that people need something to inspire them to make the world better than it is.

We see that inspiration in Secret Empire #8 by Spencer and artist Daniel Acuña, which picks up right after Sam suits up again. The issue opens with a montage of all the parts of America destroyed by Hydra’s reign under Steve, with small pockets of heroes surrounded by destruction and debris. Using mass communications, Sam communicates with them all, sending a message across the country.

“This is Captain America,” he begins and then proceeds to lay out a perfect message that combines strategic leadership—including a plan to reassemble the cosmic cube and decimate Hydra’s forces—with inspiration. In his closing remarks, Sam acknowledges all of the hurt and division the resistance forces have faced. And in the last panel, a tight close-up of Sam’s face in Captain America gear, he says the words we all wanted to hear: “It’s time to Assemble.”