Marvel Confirms Captain America 4’s Name Change With Set Photo Reveal

The New World Order has fallen. We’re now in a Brave New World. Since the announcement of a fourth Captain America film, with Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson in the lead, fans have had one nagging concern: that subtitle.

To the uninformed, there’s nothing terribly wrong with Marvel calling its movie Captain America: New World Order. After all, the movie will deal with the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson, reprising his role as antagonist Samuel Sterns from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk) and the Serpent Society establishing a secret government, causing trouble on the world stage. However, the phrase has been used by Right Wing conspiracy theorists in the U.S., often with racist and explicitly anti-Semitic views. While Marvel likely did not mean to invoke these ideas, there’s no denying that the title may have put a damper on the first movie starring a Black Captain America for some.

So it’s quite a relief to see the latest set photos from the film, which feature an updated title to the movie. In a tweet from Marvel Studios, we see Mackie in his Cap gear talking excitedly with Harrison Ford, who takes over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt. “Captain America: Brave New World. In theaters May 3, 2024″ reads the caption.

Captain America: Brave New World



In theaters May 3, 2024 (via @anthonymackie) pic.twitter.com/u1kCgLolsL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 6, 2023

Not only does the new title have less hateful implications, but it also gives us a better idea of the movie’s plot. We already know that writer Malcolm Spellman, who is co-writing with Dalan Musson, intends to continue building on the plots he began in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for which he served as showrunner. That series saw various forces take advantage of the retirement of Steve Rogers and Sam’s reluctance to take the shield to put forward their own Captain America, the ultimately unhinged John Walker. It ended with Sam taking up the mantle and urging the world’s governments to do better to care for displaced populations represented by the Flag Smashers.