Blue Beetle’s Long Journey to the Big Screen: Xolo Maridueña on Becoming a DC Legend

For decades, Ted was the most well-known Blue Beetle, heightened when Charlton Comics was sold to DC in 1983. Ted soon had his own Blue Beetle solo series — written by legend Len Wein — launching him into the superhero stratosphere, followed by a starring role in the Justice League. But Ted wasn’t the last person to take on the mantle of Blue Beetle. In 2006, Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner introduced Jaime Reyes, a teen who gained powers from a mysterious alien artifact known only as “the scarab.” That nearly 70-year-long journey, from 1939 to 2006, was only the beginning of Jaime’s story, as he soon became a fan-favorite character both on the page and on the small screen thanks to appearances in several DC animated projects.

This year, Jaime finally makes the jump to the big screen in Soto’s Blue Beetle. But, as Soto tells us, at first, he wasn’t sure it was the right project for him. “I didn’t want it to be another story where 15 minutes in, something happens, and 50 minutes later, he’s dominating the experience, and by the end, he’s saving the world. I get it, I enjoy it, I go watch those movies and eat the popcorn and it’s fun, but it was hard for me to relate to an experience like that,” Soto explained. “If someone gives me a lot of power, the first thing I’d do is say, ‘I don’t want it.’ I just wanna provide for my family; I don’t need it, more power, more problems!”

That mindset led him to pursue a more grounded take on Jaime, which Soto — along with writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer — saw as a way to explore Jaime stepping up to the call of being a hero. As he explains, “He’s not going to save the world yet; he doesn’t deserve to yet. We wanted to find a way to really explore his growth, how it relates to how his family and community see him in this role, as well as how his relationship with Khaji grows as well.”

Khaji is the symbiotic alien who gives Jaime his powers and makes him the titular Blue Beetle. But while it’s the magical artifact that allows the teen to become a hero, Jaime is always at the heart of the story, which is why it was so important to get his casting right. Soto first met the young Cobra Kai star, Xolo Maridueña, at Sundance while showing his film Charm City Kings. Maridueña made an immediate impact. “He was just super real; that always stuck with me.”

It was during Covid that the director watched Cobra Kai and was blown away by Maridueña’s performance. “I saw how charming he is and how well people were receiving his authentic self.” It all began to come together. The fact Maridueña is bilingual was another immediate draw. And the cherry on top? The actor already had martial arts experience thanks to Cobra Kai.

“You might think that would have given me a leg up,” the actor tells Den of Geek in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike. “I definitely thought, ‘I’ve been doing martial arts for five years; what’s adding a couple of wings to it?'” The reality was much more intense, though, and Maridueña was full of praise for his collaborator in bringing Jaime to life. “I was really blessed with a wonderful stunt performer. He’s doing stuff that’s supposed to be fake, but he’s really doing it! He’s doing superhero stuff in real life!”