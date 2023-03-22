The Rock’s DC Movie Meddling Seemingly Confirmed by Shazam Star

This post contains spoilers for Shazam: The Fury of the Gods

Shazam and Black Adam have finally begun to fight. Just not in the way you expected. Or maybe even wanted.

Hot off the disappointing opening weekend box office sales of Shazam: The Fury of the Gods, The Wrap released an insider report that blamed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for undermining the Big Red Cheese’s cinematic future. In it, unnamed sources describe Johnson as a person who “thinks he’s bigger than the movie,” who wants only “to extend his brand and make a brand centered on himself.” That includes demanding that Black Adam cut out the character’s traditional rival, Billy Batson aka Shazam aka Captain Marvel, going for the more flashy Superman.

Not only does the report back up previous claims that Johnson convinced Warner Bros to give Black Adam his own movie instead of debuting him in the first Shazam!, but it also shows that the Rock wanted to ignore the Big Red Cheese altogether. Instead of building toward a clash between Black Adam and Shazam, long-time archrivals in the comics, Johnson hyped a clash between his character and Superman. He even orchestrated Henry Cavill‘s return to the Man of Steel’s blue tights, hoping to harness the passion of Zack Snyder fans.