The Brave and the Bold Movie Will Explore a Side of Batman That’s Always Ignored

“This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman’s actual son, who he didn’t know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life,” Gunn explains. “He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s a little son of a bitch. He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic book run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs. And we are putting that all together right now.”

Gunn is alluding to comic book maestro Morrison’s seven-year run of writing Batman comics across multiple titles in the 2000s and 2010s, beginning with Batman #655 (2006) where Morrison and artist Andy Kubert introduced the world to Damian Wayne, the son of Bruce and Talia al Ghul. Morrison would go on to oversee some of the most popular Batman stories of the 21st century, including Batman and Robin which started in 2009 as the story of Damian taking up Robin’s mantle while Dick Grayson, the original Robin, claimed the Batman’s utility belt as his own.

The prospect of adapting these comics, if even only loosely, should be tantalizing for Batman fans, because for the first time in live-action cinema, filmmakers are going to attempt to seriously adapt the one aspect of the Batman character that’s gone otherwise ignored: his Bat-Family. As Safran told us at the event, “It’s going to feature other members of the extended Bat-Family just because we feel like they’ve been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long.”

Of course, Dick Grayson’s Robin has appeared in movies and television previously, with Burt Ward famously playing the character opposite Adam West’s Bruce Wayne in the 1960s TV series Batman and its subsequent spinoff film. Chris O’Donnell, meanwhile, played Dick in two of the 1990s Batman movies, both directed by Joel Schumacher, via Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997), the latter of which also introduced Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl, albeit with an entirely new backstory from her comic book counterpart.

None of these older big screen adaptations, however, attempted to sincerely interrogate the side of Bruce Wayne that comic book readers know all too well: that of the mentor, the leader, and perhaps an ultimately flawed surrogate father. (He does put his wards, sons, and daughter-figures in harm’s way before any of them turn 21.)

It is perhaps that last outlandish aspect which has caused the filmmakers of the 21st century to forgo Robin and the Bat-Family aspect of the character altogether. Christopher Nolan’s now legendary The Dark Knight Trilogy may be as close as we ever get to a “definitive” cinematic account of the character. Nolan and his collaborators tackled nearly every vital aspect of the character’s mythology: his origins; his relationship with allies in civic institutions like Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent; his twisted relationship with the Joker; his romantic one with Catwoman; even his old age and retirement, which is inspired by perhaps the one Batman comic saga most non-comic readers have perused, Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns.