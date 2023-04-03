Blue Beetle Trailer Teases a New Kind of Origin Story and Lots of DC Easter Eggs

The idea that Jaime’s family knows right from the start that he has been handed his incredible suit and powers – which is different from most superhero movies, in which the main character is usually keeping it a secret from his loved ones – is not just a central tenet of the film but has its roots in Mexican culture and the strength of the family there.

“We see some of these other superheroes who are able to hide from their family the fact that they’re a superhero,” says Xolo Maridueña. “But his family is right there on that first transformation, so to kind of come through this journey together is something that I think, you know, we haven’t seen before in superhero movies and that really is the beating heart of this movie.”

While the term “grounded” gets thrown around a lot when it comes to certain superhero movies, Maridueña adds that having Jaime’s family involved in his plight from the get-go does in fact keep Blue Beetle – even with its alien biotech and bizarre superpowers – rooted in a working-class reality.

“As you’ll see in the movie, you know, it can’t happen without the family,” he explains. “And that’s a theme that I think — whether or not you’re Latino — it transcends ethnicity, it transcends color of skin, because that’s something that we can all relate from. I think that’s really been the most exciting part — although it is undeniably, unapologetically Latino… [these are] people who we’ve interacted with in our daily life and the problems that they’re facing are problems that we know.”

One of the more intriguing mysteries of the movie is Jenny’s last name, Kord, which she shares with both the company she works for and the villainous character Victoria Kord, played by Susan Sarandon. Their last name should ring a bell with DC fans: Ted Kord was the second and arguably best-known Blue Beetle, coming after original Beetle Dan Garret and preceding Jaime in the comics.

Jenny and Victoria (both original to the movie) are rumored to be Ted’s daughter and sister, with Ted himself – also according to rumors – already missing when the events of Blue Beetle take place. Typical for superhero movies, Soto is cagey about how much a factor Ted Kord is in this story, but does hint at some of the influences from the pages of DC Comics.