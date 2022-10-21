Black Adam Ending Explained: Doctor Fate, The JSA, and the Future of Kahndaq

Of course, there’s a whole lot of movie that happens between this and the end…

Ishmael and the Crown of Sabbac

Throughout the film, the traitorous Ishmael is hunting for the Crown of Sabbac, the artifact made from the magical metal of Eternium. It’s the same crown that his ancestor, King Ahk-Ton wore in Kahndaq 5,000 years before. But the secret to the Crown of Sabbac isn’t that it grants its wearer power, but that they must die while in possession of it. “Death is a Path to Life” reads the inscription carved on it, and when Ishmael engineers his own death at Black Adam’s hand, he gets what he wants, and is sent to the “Rock of Finality,” which seems like the magical DCEU equivalent of Hell, but is also basically the evil equivalent of the Rock of Eternity, the site where both Black Adam and Shazam‘s Billy Batson were granted their powers.

It’s there, that he is greeted by a group of demons, who grant him the power he has been looking for, once he speaks their combined name (kinda like Shazam). While they don’t identify themselves on screen, their names (at least in the comics) are Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, and Crateis. Put ’em together, and you have the magic word “Sabbac,” which is also the name of the demon that Ishmael transforms into, imbued with the powers of all of his demonic namesakes.

Teth-Adam Surrenders His Power

Ishmael essentially committed “suicide by antihero” when he kidnapped Amon. He knew that Black Adam would come, and he knew that would result in his death. The fact that it came by mystical lightning probably even helped the Eternium in the Crown of Sabbac do its thing and send him to the Rock of Finality. And it had another, possibly unexpected byproduct: Adam inadvertently caused serious injury to Amon, and with the memory of how his son sacrificed himself, that’s too much for him to bear. As a result, Black Adam speaks the magic word of “Shazam” for the first time in 5,000 years, reverts to his mortal form as Teth-Adam, and allows himself to be taken into custody by the JSA.

He’s taken to a Task Force X (as in The Suicide Squad!) black site, where he’s met by none other than ARGUS agent Emilia Harcourt (Peacemaker‘s Jennifer Holland, in a nice surprise cameo). Adam is placed in stasis (in what appears to be a room with hundreds of other superhuman threats), and that’s that. Except, of course, it isn’t.