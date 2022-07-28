What Black Adam Means for the Future of the Justice League, Shazam, and the DCEU

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been making the same promise since he first hit DC Fandome in 2020 to talk about the upcoming superhero film Black Adam: “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” Not only is that a clear message from a resurgent Teth-Adam to Superman and the Justice League, but it also foreshadows the future of the DCEU. You see, Black Adam is going to change this comic book movie universe in some very interesting ways.

When the movie hits theaters this fall, it will not only introduce another god-like metahuman who is every bit as powerful as the Man of Steel and anyone else in the DC pantheon, but also bring the Justice Society of America to the big screen for the first time, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). That’s a whole other elite superhero team entering the DCEU, one that historically predates the Justice League but is led by someone who has no qualms with killing the bad guys, a line Superman and his cohorts dare not cross.

In fact, that latter bit will likely create quite a bit of tension between the anti-hero, the Justice League, and Teth-Adam’s sworn enemy, Shazam, going forward as this DCEU drama continues to unfold in future stories.

“We took our time with Black Adam. It’s been almost 15 years. The timing of introducing Black Adam to the world is perfect,” Johnson tells Den of Geek at San Diego Comic-Con. With so many other DC characters already established for the DCEU, Johnson thinks this is the right moment to introduce a game-changer like Teth-Adam who can spearhead the next era of DC stories on the screen.