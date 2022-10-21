What’s Next for Henry Cavill’s Superman in the DC Extended Universe

Introduce the Green Lantern Corps

OK, to be fair, doing this thing and making Brainiac the villain aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive, but for the sake of this argument, let’s assume that properly introducing the Green Lantern Corps in a Superman movie would involve taking Superman off world and into space for most of the flick.

The DCEU hasn’t been shy about playing up Superman’s inherently alien nature and the “stranger in a strange land” elements of the character. Getting him out of Metropolis and out into the cosmos where he can cut loose will help mitigate any fears that audiences won’t accept another “traditional” Superman movie centered around Clark, Lois, The Daily Planet, and whatever else. By doing this, Warner Bros. could help reinvigorate an even more radioactive franchise.

Green Lantern Corps has long been in development as an HBO Max series (and at one point was slated for a 2020 release as a feature film). Of course, given the state of things at Warner Bros. Discovery right now, with an executive who seems to primarily be interested in the cost-saving “wonders” of reality television, who knows if we’ll ever actually see this show make it to our screens. But why not use the character who kickstarted the DC Universe as a way to introduce the new screen Green Lantern mythology?

Comics writer Elliot S. Maggin often played with the idea that Superman was a source of fascination for the Guardians of the Universe on Oa, and his classic Bronze Age story “Must There Be a Superman?” in which the Guardians worry that Superman is interfering with the proper development of human civilization, would be the perfect jumping off point to get Supes into space. There’s your first act, and then Kal-El and the Corps can go to town on the alien menace of your choice.

Adding the Green Lantern Corps to a Superman sequel (I’m not suggesting giving him a ring, calm down) hits three important DCEU notes. Moments of it can be a loose adaptation of a classic DC Comics story, it removes Green Lantern Corps even further from the DOA 2011 Green Lantern movie, and the theme of Superman wondering whether he can do more good out in the cosmos rather than potentially stunting humanity’s growth would be in line with the occasionally somber tone of the DCEU.

Darkseid and The New Gods

On a similar note, WB could use Superman to solve one of the problems they caused in Justice League. Steppenwolf was a woefully underdeveloped villain, and Jack Kirby’s epic (in the actual sense of the word) Fourth World and New Gods concepts weren’t well served on screen. And while plans for an Ava DuVernay New Gods movie (with a Tom King screenplay!) sadly were scuttled before gaining any real ground, we need to care about the war between the planets New Genesis and Apokolips, and it might not hurt to give audiences a feel for their place in the wider DCEU. Plus this has the added bonus of letting a certain segment of fans feel that “the Snyderverse” is alive, well, and being suitably honored without any of actual Snyder’s “subtext is for cowards” directorial style, since the cliffhanger Darkseid ending of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.