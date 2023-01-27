Are Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Hot Dog Fingers Scientifically Plausible?

Everything Everywhere All At Once has received 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. This is great news. It is not often that a science fiction film is in the running for this level of Academy acclaim, still less one that asks such big questions. Questions like: “Do we have free will?;” “how can our actions have meaning within the context of an infinite universe?;” “how can we reconcile our love for our families with the intergenerational trauma they inflict?;” and “what if humans had evolved giant wobbly hot dog fingers?”

Among the many alternate timelines Everything Everywhere All At Once shows us is a distant dimension where the human race evolved into having giant wobbly hot dog fingers. It’s also the world that served as a backdrop for the love story between Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn, and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Deidre, an alternate timeline variant of Evelyn’s tax auditor.

But if you’re anything like us, as you watched these poignant scenes in this richly layered and interweaving narrative, you were also thinking, “How scientifically plausible is all this?”

A Natural History of Giant Wobbly Hot Dog Fingers

Not content to simply wonder, we talked with concept artist and illustrator Alex Ries. Ries specializes in work around speculative evolution, creating imaginative creatures by extrapolating from the known science around evolution. His work has appeared in the Subnautica: Below Zero game, the movie Warriors of the Future, and Two-Sky River: The Birrin Saga, an in-progress book covering the evolution and history of his own fictional “Birrin” civilization.