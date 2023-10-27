Fallout’s Creator Solves One Of The Franchise’s Biggest Mysteries

The Fallout series is full of unsolved mysteries. Why are aliens visiting? Where did the obelisk under the Dunwich Building come from? What happened to the rest of the world? But the biggest mystery in the franchise that has persisted since its inception is “Why is the game’s world a radioactive wasteland?” Well, technically we know the answer: China and the U.S. launched nukes at one another, but nobody knows why or who struck first. Until today.

Recently, Fallout aficionado and lore hound TKs-Mantis interviewed one of the brains behind Fallout, Tim Cain. They had a lovely 90-minute chat and got to know each other better. Near the end, TKs-Mantis asked Cain a simple question: If you were the only person in charge of Fallout, where would you have taken the franchise?

This inquiry opened a floodgate of information. Cain had wanted to let players eventually explore other countries post-bomb, but to do so, his team would have had to research how nations such as China and Russia circa 1950 thought the future would look. But no matter what, the games would always have balanced the humor with the dark. And then Cain casually unleashed a bombshell, pun definitely intended. At 1:26:40, Cain laid out what turned Fallout’s U.S. into an irradiated wasteland teeming with mutants:

“The reason we got nuked is bioweapons were illegal, and somehow China found out we were doing FEV. And they were like, ‘You have to stop it.” And we went, ‘ok.” And all we did is move it. All we did is move it over.”