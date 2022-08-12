Best Movies of 2022 (So Far)

One year after a column in the Paper of Record announced that “we aren’t going back to the movies”… it kind of feels like we are. Yes, the film and exhibition industries remain incredibly volatile and difficult to predict, yet it’s undeniable that in the summer of 2022, audiences began returning to cinemas in droves. And not just to superhero movies. The success of crowdpleasers like Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis acts like a balm for movie lovers, and the sleeper success of truly innovative indies like Everything Everywhere All at Once should leave you downright giddy.

Cinephiles really do have a lot to savor as we enter the dog days of summer and the moviegoing season winds down. It is also in this exact moment, where we inhabit the deep breath between Hollywood spectacle’s biggest months and the beginning of awards season in September, that we find it best to take stock of the year that’s so far been. Thus below is a collection of movies that we feel offered the most in 2022 up to this point. And since this is only a midyear check-in, they will not be ranked. Rather this is a celebration of some of the year’s best pictures presented in alphabetical order. Enjoy!

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

While currently caught between his decades-spanning cinematic labors, Richard Linklater still finds time to be one of the most idiosyncratic and playful filmmakers working today. Take his latest (and frankly underrated) experiment for example, Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood. In the margins, this marks the latest auteur of a certain age returning to his youth with a wistful nostalgia—think Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma or Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. However, Linklater is still the guy who made A Scanner Darkly (2006) and Waking Life (2001).

Apollo 10 1/2 is filmed in much the same way via the surreal use of rotoscope animation being placed atop actual live-action performances. It’s a long-awaited return to an art form Linklater helped popularize, and a suitably canny way of alluding to the slipperiness of memories and halcyon days. In this same way, Linklater fuses his childhood flights of fancy (like being on a secret covert NASA mission to the moon before Apollo 11 ever left the atmosphere) with the more realistic mundanity (and joy) of daily life in a Texan suburb during the summer of 1969.