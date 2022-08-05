Bodies Bodies Bodies Cast: Meet A24’s New Generation of Horror Stars

What kind of friend are you? We all fall into certain friendship archetypes, whether we’re the responsible “parent” of the group, the instigator, or the one that never responds in the group chat. Sometimes we fill these archetype roles to bring out the best in our friend groups, but more often than not these roles are set in stone during our youth, before we define ourselves, and coalesce into something toxic and decidedly unfriendly.

Taking a psychological approach to exploring lifelong friendships, digital communication, and Gen-Z individualism, A24‘s SXSW breakout horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies is sure to stir up a conversation online. However, a lot of that conversation will rightly be about the outstanding, believable performances from the film’s young, buzzy cast. No one needs an explanation for who Bodies Bodies Bodies stars Pete Davidson and Lee Pace are in 2022, but some of the film’s other cast members may be recognizable if a bit unfamiliar.

Find out exactly where you’ve seen them before below and where you can find them next because, after Bodies Bodies Bodies, we’re certain you’ll be seeing a lot more of them in the future.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Amandla Stenberg

After making her film debut in the Zoe Saldana-led Colombiana in 2011 portraying a younger version of Saldana’s character, Amandla Stenberg landed the breakout role of Rue in 2012’s The Hunger Games. After a voice-acting role in Rio 2, a part on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, and the 2016 Sundance film As You Are co-starring Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, Stenberg’s next big showcase was in the 2017 adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s Everything, Everything. Stenberg portrayed Maddy Whittier, a girl with a serious medical condition that prevents her from leaving her home who nonetheless strikes up a romance with her neighbor, played by Nick Robinson. Despite criticisms of the script, Stenberg’s performance was met with praise.