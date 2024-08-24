The Best Movies Based on Real Crimes

The French Connection (1971)

Director William Friedkin’s The French Connection is the closest a Hollywood blockbuster comes to an authentic on-the-street criminal investigation. All the cop movie clichés now taken for granted were invented in this motion picture classic. Gene Hackman’s Det. “Popeye” Doyle leads with his gut, picks his feet in Poughkeepsie, pisses off other cops, gets a kick out of needling the FBI, and is in the driver’s seat for the pinnacle car chase in cinema. His partner, Buddy “Cloudy” Russo (Roy Scheider), provides perfect backup, even taking a switchblade slice for the team.

The fictionalized adaptation of Robin Moore’s 1969 true crime book, The French Connection: A True Account of Cops, Narcotics, and International Conspiracy, documents the end of the Corsican mob’s alliance with Organized Crime founder Lucky Luciano for the production, refining, and distribution of heroin, allegedly through the Bonanno and Magaddino families. It was the first sniff to hook the movie-going public on Hollywood’s war on drugs. To experience the dangers of policework first-hand, Friedkin went on busts with the real-life Popeye Doyle during shooting. For his next film, The Exorcist (1973), the director would go to hell and back.

Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese, is the gangster genre’s greatest riches-to-rat story. Based on Nicholas Pileggi’s book Wiseguy, Ray Liotta stars as Henry Hill, who gave state’s evidence before escaping into the witness protection program to dodge a drug bust. Robert De Niro plays Lucchese family associate James “Jimmy the Gent” Burke, renamed Jimmy Conway for the movie, but displaying the authentic charm of the original. Joe Pesci plays Tommy DeVito (real name Tommy “Two Gun” DeSimone), for everything but laughs.

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster,” Hill beams at the film’s opening. Scorsese makes crime palpably exhilarating. Clothes, cash, clubs, and coke can explode at a moment’s notice. Goodfellas doesn’t play out on the manicured lawns of The Godfather. These are street-level gangsters hijacking low-level loot until something bigger comes along. Famous before the movie was made, the Dec. 11, 1978, Lufthansa Heist at Kennedy International Airport is at the heart of Goodfellas. It is still one of the biggest thefts in American history, and remains unsolved. “The Gent” whacked anyone who could tie him to it. Goodfellas is a game-changing masterpiece of violence, humor, and underreported street crime.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort was raised by two middle-class accountants in a tiny Bayside, Queens apartment. He turned 26 the year he headed his own brokerage firm, pulling in $49 million, which was not the prime catch he’d calculated it to be since the predatory money-mover was chasing a million a week. Director Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the real Belfort’s memoir about his work as a Wall Street stockbroker. For DiCaprio, Belfort is a golden goose until the eggs drop in the “boiler room” to get scrambled into a penny-stock scam.

Scorsese knows how to make even the most egregious villainy fun, however fleetingly. The audience never forgets, however, that good times never make it to the closing credits. Ultimately convicted of fraud, market manipulation, and acts beyond fiduciary infractions, the young fiscal upstarts in this film exemplify the financial center’s wild and crazy frat boy behavior while the money lasts. Also starring Jonah Hill as Donnie Azoff, Margot Robbie as a fictionalized version of Belfort’s second wife, Naomi LaPaglia, and Matthew McConaughey as the most relaxed pocket-cash wizard on the planet, The Wolf of Wall Street is a roller coaster ride to fiduciary perdition.