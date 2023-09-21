How Matthew McConaughey’s Chant Scene Changed The Wolf of Wall Street for the Better

During an interview with The Showbiz 411 back in 2013, McConaughey revealed the chest-thumping was an acting exercise he’d done for years to prepare for a scene and get into character.

“That’s something I do from time to time to relax myself before a scene or to get my voice lower,” McConaughey said. “[I] do it to whatever rhythm of the character is in the scene. And I was doing it before takes, and Leonardo had the idea of saying, ‘Why don’t you put that in the scene?’ So I did.”

It was a canny choice, one which McConaughey said appealed to Scorsese’s sense of musicality. By the end of McConaughey’s days on The Wolf of Wall Street, the director was even communicating with the star through grunts that would’ve done Hanna proud: “After the last few takes, he and I didn’t even really speak that much English. He was just doing sounds. He loved the nonverbal thing.”

Scorsese’s smittenness makes sense. McConaughey’s flourish added so much to the film, including when much later in the narrative (and years afterward in the characters’ lives), DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort co-opts the chant while deciding he’ll refuse to take a plea deal that would give him immunity from federal prosecution. Instead he screeches with the fury of Charlie Manson to his cult of crooked finance bro minions, “I’m not leaving!” He then leads his crooked lemmings in a braggadocious riff on McConaughey’s acting exercise.

The appeal of the rhythmic thumping, like many of the pleasures and revulsions of The Wolf of Wall Street, is primal. It’s a nonverbal way for McConaughey to adjust his mindset in reality, but onscreen it allows for a different type of reality distortion for Hanna and Belfort. The moment, after all, comes during the same sequence where Hanna tells Jordan, “We don’t create shit, We don’t build anything.” The act of moving people’s money around while taking home a commission is, as Hanna proudly admits, fairy dust.

This is the intellectual paradox wherein Scorsese wants the picture and audience to live: a confounding irony that we as a culture tacitly permit, as the greediest indulge in mountains of excess—which is in turn mirrored by the film’s own lascivious indulgences. All the characters’ careers, as Jordan later says in voiceover, is to figure out how to spend clients’ money for them, because the suckers simply don’t know how to enjoy it. Yet that superior and refined enjoyment still ultimately comes down to “hookers and cocaine.” Or in Belfort’s case, Quaaludes and multiple wives.