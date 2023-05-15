Steeltown Murders Cast: Who Plays the Real Life Characters in This True Crime Drama?

In 1973, the killer of Welsh teenagers Sandra Newton, Pauline Flynn and Gwendoline Hughes was not caught, despite a high-profile and widespread investigation by South Wales Police. The girls’ families spent the next three decades not knowing who was responsible for brutally taking the lives of their loved ones, or whether he still lived alongside them in the local Neath and Port Talbot communities.

In 2002, a development in forensics changed everything. The cold case was reopened with much pared-down resources, and crime scene DNA was successfully used to identify Wales’ first recorded serial killer. Steeltown Murders is the story of the loss, guilt and suspicion that followed the 1970s murders, and of the perseverance of the officers who were eventually able to provide the victims’ families with the answers they’d been denied years before.

Here are the actors making up the cast behind Steeltown Murders‘ dramatisation of real-life figures and events.

Scott Arthur and Philip Glenister as DCI Paul Bethell

Philip Glenister, whose Welsh mother helped him to prepare for the role of DCI Paul Bethell in Steeltown Murders, is probably best associated with the unforgettable role of DCI Gene Hunt in the BBC’s time-travel crime dramas Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes. Prior to that, he appeared in countless TV roles from the early 1990s onward, including detective series Bergerac, Heartbeat and Silent Witness, and period dramas Vanity Fair, Sharpe, Horatio Hornblower and Cranford. From the 2000s he followed up a role in the now all-star cast of BBC One’s Clocking Off with State of Play, ITV fantasy Demons, Sky action series Mad Dogs, BBC comedy Big School, 2017 Inside No 9. episode ‘The Bill’ and many more.