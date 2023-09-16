The Best Organized Crime and Mob Movies Ranked

As the title suggests this is a road picture, Sullivan and his son Michael Jr. (Tyler Hoechlin) are on the run after his boss’ jealous son Connor (Daniel Craig) kills their family in a mistaken power move. They are not just on their way to Perdition, Michigan, but to a fork which will determine the future of a gangster’s son. Jude Law’s stalking hitman, Harlen Maguire, meanwhile has a second job as a crime scene photographer. He develops the tension which leads to the wholly unexpected shock of an ending.

14. The Long Good Friday (1980)

The first film distributed by George Harrison’s HandMade Films, The Long Good Friday gave Bob Hoskins his breakthrough as cockney mob boss Harold Shand and introduced Helen Mirren as his level-headed posh lover Victoria. Director John Mackenzie packs a lot of energy into a fast-paced and circuitous screenplay by Barrie Keeffe. The audience doesn’t know any more than Harry about the faceless enemy going around bombing and stabbing criminal associates.

Shand kept peace in London for 10 years. His next scheme will make him rich and legit, with help from some illegitimate friends, like the American Mafia. Shand’s plans are disrupted by what he thinks are rival gangsters, but turns out to be much worse: Republican Irish terrorists. “Those boyos don’t play by the rules,” warns a well-connected associate. They also don’t know how to interpret stupid decisions. Let Shand’s face be the last you see. It tells the whole story.

13. On the Waterfront (1954)

On the Waterfront is a gritty portrait of dockworkers under the thumb of gangsters. It is also an allegory for director Elia Kazan’s compliance with Hollywood commie hunters. As great as this film is, in mob circles it’s still the story of a rat. Marlon Brando’s Terry Molloy is a cautionary tale, and not just because he got a one-way ticket to Palookaville. Terry was a boxer who took a dive for Johnny Friendly (Lee J. Cobb) and lost a title shot.

The mobbed-up union president gives the future Godfather actor a no-work job. It’s a lofty position for the conscious-plagued mug who fingered a squealer to the mob. But Terry dances with cops and his brother Charlie (Rod Steiger) pays the price. Friendly has him hung on a hook, and kicks the shit out of the former boxer too. The film should have ended with Terry face down on the dock. It is still a masterpiece.

12. The Departed (2006)

“I don’t want to be a product of my environment,” Jack Nicholson’s Irish mob boss and turnaround informant Frank Costello declares. “I want my environment to be a product of me.” With that he lays out the motivations of the legendary Boston crime head Whitey Bulger, at large and unscathed for years when the film was made.