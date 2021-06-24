Liam Neeson on Big Rigs, Driving The Ice Road, and Star Wars

Liam Neeson has a simple test he does to see if a script is working for him when he first reads it. “It’s a cup of tea test I do,” says the 69-year-old Irish actor. “If I get to page five and I think, oh, I must put the kettle on for a cup of tea, that’s not a good sign. But occasionally I’ll get a script, like The Ice Road, where I was able to finish it. It felt that good.”

The Ice Road is Neeson’s latest film, arriving this week on Netflix, and it continues his career’s somewhat improbable second act as an action hero. Neeson stars here as Mike McCann, a trucker who is one of several drivers recruited to transport three large, heavy drills to a remote northern Canada mine in order to free miners trapped in a collapse.

To get there on time, McCann and the others must drive their 18-wheelers over the region’s treacherous ice roads — highways literally made of ice that has frozen over the surface of vast lakes, with anything from a particularly strong sun to a slightly sharp turn likely to make the ice crack and plunge the big rigs into the deadly cold water beneath.

Mike is accompanied in his truck by his brother Gurty (Marcus Thomas), an Iraq veteran who’s a genius with engines but who suffers from aphasia, while team leader Jim Goldenrod (Laurence Fishburne) drives the second rig. Behind the wheel of the third is Tantoo (Amber Midthunder), whose brother is trapped in the mine, accompanied by insurance agent Varnay (Benjamin Walker). The crew soon discovers that not all the obstacles stacked against them are coming from the ice below.