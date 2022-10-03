The Simpsons Report to Jury Duty in “One Angry Lisa”

After a beautiful opening, proving crayons can be very scary, the main plot is introduced by a nightmarish TV ad, advising husbands to get their wives “what they think they’ve always wanted.” It is loaded with all the essential features of comedy: frightening possibilities for the abuse of power, a catchy slogan in “A great marriage is like a bike that goes nowhere,” and regular athletic shoelaces which cost more than the deluxe ones. It’s so much to unpack, a punchline which ends with “Congratulations, you’ve opened the box” is a belly-laugh blessing. We are glad Homer will do anything the TV tells him.

The Pedalon exerciser is more than a stationary bicycle with every imaginable upgrade, it’s like having Nelson Mandela pedaling through your living room, if the late freedom fighter was a hunky blonde pedal pusher named Jesse. He leads his class of enthusiastic women, and Waylon Smithers, through virtual exercise sessions with unconditionally positive online interaction, and a way-too personal touch. One gag features a repo man intrusion, another explains how the church was bought by Google and no longer has to adhere to the sanctity of personal information sharing rules. The Pedalon controls when the machine needs backup batteries, and when to forward a jealous husband’s call straight to voicemail.

Troubled marriages, adulterous temptations, and lazy attempts at redemption are as much a staple of the 34-years-and-running series as it is in any relationship with that endurance. But so are classic mini-bits like the tasty “jelly legs” offering. It’s a reminder of why we tune in. We love the Kool-Aid, it’s sweet, and comes at only a moderate mark-up when you order from Pedalon. It probably pickles the onions at Moe’s. Seeing the bartender under the harsh lighting feels like the kind of disconcerting reality-view closeups on SpongeBob SquarePants.

The episode is loaded with self-referential gags, like giving “high fours,” which mocks how the animators cut costs by chopping fingers. Marge’s muscle-memory bike ride through Springfield is a training wheel run through the show’s intro. Jesse’s tumble down his mountain estate is reminiscent of Homer’s fall down the Springfield Gorge in season 2’s “Bart the Daredevil,” made even funnier by the green screen. But the high point of recurring gags is how we once again miss Maggie’s first words.

It is amusing that Lisa is scared to throw away the jury summons because of its sentence of six months in prison. Most of us think of them like mattress tags, but the eight-year-old vegan’s imagination of prison food is enough to keep you up nights, like having the Crazy Cat Lady as jury foreman. However, the subplot’s underuse was a travesty of justice. Just the joke about Fat Tony (Joe Mantegna) serving jury duty while simultaneously serving a prison sentence proves how much could have come out in discovery.