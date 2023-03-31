When the Batman Forever Soundtrack Conquered the World

There are a number of reasons why Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever is not held in higher regard by fans of the Caped Crusader’s cinematic outings. Bat nipples, swapping Billy Dee Williams out for a scenery-chewing Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face, and a sequence in which Chris O’Donnell’s Dick Grayson demonstrates his suitability for the role of Robin via some laundry-based karate all rank pretty highly.

Yet if there is one element of the movie that has stood the test of time more than anything, it’s the soundtrack. Batman Forever arrived at multiplexes in 1995, and it was a time when movie soundtracks were still a key part of the marketing machine. Few would play that game better either than the first one with Bat-nipples.

From Prince to Paupers

The power of the soundtrack album had already been demonstrated to fine funky effect in Tim Burton’s original Batman (1989), which featured an album of entirely new songs from Prince. The first soundtrack album for a superhero movie, Prince’s Batman album was a smash, with the song “Batdance” scoring Prince a hit single while tracks like “Partyman” helped capture the strange, perverse goofiness of the movie’s central villain, the Joker (Jack Nicholson), and Burton’s film as a whole. And it could have been even wilder still. In a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone, Prince revealed how the album was initially pitched as being a collaboration between himself and Michael Jackson.

“Did you know that the album was supposed to be a duet between Michael Jackson and me?” Prince said at the time. “He as Batman, me as the Joker?” According to Prince, the plan was to divide the songs up between the pair, with Jackson taking on the ballads associated with the heroes while the Purple One was assigned the funk songs that would play for the villains.