The Actors Who Almost Played Batman

With Robert Pattinson answering the Bat-Signal for Matt Reeves’ sequel to 2022’s The Batman, we know the Batcave won’t be empty for long, but much like any superhero casting these days, there were naysayers that thought the former Twilight favorite wouldn’t fit the cape and cowl.

Now that most of them have been proved wrong, is Hollywood finally ready to accept its new Batman? There are whispers that Pattinson has been locked in for a trilogy of movies and various spin-offs, but in some Elseworlds tale, it could’ve been someone completely different carrying the weight of Gotham City on his back. There have been a lot of Batmen over the years, and with that, even more who’ve missed out on the part. Let’s look back at 10 stars who nearly played Batman.

Pierce Brosnan (Batman)

Leaving comic book fans shaken and stirred, 007 himself was once tipped to play the Dark Knight. Back before Michael Keaton was suiting up for Tim Burton’s more serious take on the character, Pierce Brosnan actually auditioned for the 1989 movie.

Explaining how he “blew” his audition, Brosnan told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, “I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton, I said, ‘You know I can’t understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.’ But there you go… the best man got the job.”