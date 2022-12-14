Avatar and Black Panther VFX Supervisor on Biggest Challenge for Modern Blockbusters

Chris Smith, a VFX supervisor at the legendary Weta FX in New Zealand, founded nearly 30 years ago by Peter Jackson and partners under the name Weta Digital, has had the good fortune career-wise to find himself working on both The Way of Water and Wakanda Forever over the past few years (he was involved primarily in all things Talokan and water-related on the latter).

“I was working on Avatar for years, doing all the development work, and then came to [Wakanda Forever],” Smith tells Den of Geek. “I’m very big into doing development as well as supervising shots. So I’ve been doing a mix of that for years. As a house, we geek out on the details, and all these projects want us to do that. So it’s a similar thing of just digging in and understanding it. There are a lot of similarities in that sense.”

While choosing not to delve into the issues that other visual effects craftspeople have raised regarding Marvel, Smith does say that working on blockbuster movies that are heavily reliant on VFX to tell their stories can be a demanding process.

“It can be intense, in the sense that there’s lots of different stuff we’re trying to do, where we are making creative changes to make it the best film that we can,” Smith explains. “My personal experience, that I think was a good part of it, was that it was very collaborative in that sense. I was pitching ideas of how we could go through some of these shots and through some of these scenes, so while you do have that intensity [because] there’s a lot of stuff you’re trying to get done, you don’t feel like those are just being sent to you to be done—you’re actually in the process of it.”

Smith credits Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and Marvel visual effects supervisor Geoffrey Baumann with fostering a collaborative atmosphere, and adds that both Coogler and James Cameron are filmmakers who are looking to push their movies as far as they can go in terms of breaking new ground both narratively and visually.

“It’s always good working with revolutionary directors who want to do that, and who are looking at every aspect of the experience,” Smith explains. “We’re doing effects, but they’re looking at every little bit and every nuance. That’s where you learn. With all of these projects, whether it’s with Jim or Ryan, you learn and grow a bit more, because there’s something that they point out that you might not have seen or thought about.”