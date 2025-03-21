Alessandro Nivola: The Brutalist Cast Teases Adrien Brody Over ‘Really Long’ Oscar Speech

The 2025 Oscars were filled with memorable moments, from Conan O’Brien’s able job hosting to Sean Baker’s historic four wins for a single movie, Anora. But the most notable for folks in the heartland might’ve been Adrien Brody’s Best Actor win for The Brutalist. Not so much the fact that Brody won, but rather his reaction to winning. Brody gave a five-minute speech that ranged from the personal to the political. And it was longer than that of any other recipient ever.

It apparently also was a subject of conversation, if apparently mostly in jest, among the people who made The Brutalist as well.

While talking with Den of Geek about his upcoming film Fantasy Life, Alessandro Nivola dropped some information about the group text he shares with Brody and other actors and filmmakers who worked on Brady Corbet’s epic passion project The Brutalist.

“It’s actually just been giving him a hard time about making a really long speech,” Nivola says with a smile, clearly having fun at busting Brody’s chops.