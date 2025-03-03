Anora and The Brutalist Win Big at an Oscars Where Indies Reign

But then again, Anora’s biggest competition makes Baker’s slow-boiling screwball comedy look like a fairytale in comparison. The other major winner of the night was Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, a massive three and a half hour epic that deconstructs the American dream and the predatory nature of mixing commerce with art. While Corbet was shut out of Picture and Director, his grandiose vision still picked up a Best Actor Oscar for Adrien Brody (his second little gold man from the Academy), as well as prizes for Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.

In many ways, this falls into place with Academy trends over the last decade, which has seen one other Neon acquisition win Best Picture—Bong Joon-ho’s Korean film, Parasite—and two A24 releases, Moonlight and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Yet it seemed to speak perhaps to this moment in the industry writ-large.

As aforementioned, tonight felt like a sincere celebration for the love of the movies. Grande opened things by reprising one of the greatest songs ever written for a motion picture, courtesy of Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg’s Hollywood songbook in The Wizard of Oz. But it continued through maestro Quincy Jones getting his own prime spot in the telecast where Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg eulogized the composer and then introduced a propulsive rendition of “Ease on Down the Road” from The Wiz. (This ‘90s kid also appreciated the Academy orchestra playing Jones’ iconic Austin Powers suite earlier in the evening.)

But perhaps most presciently was the Oscar telecast simply stopped for nearly 10 minutes as the Academy gave a rousing tribute to the James Bond franchise, complete with musical performances of “Live and Let Die” and “Skyfall.” There was even a mini-ballet led by The Substance’s Margaret Qualley.

For the record, it is not a major birthday in the James Bond franchise’s history, nor was it in honor of any particular artist or filmmaker. It was, however, a tribute and perhaps a memorial service for the Broccoli family’s legacy. After shepherding the Bond movies for more than six decades, the Broccolis (led now by Barbara and her stepbrother Michael G. Wilson) have reluctantly surrendered the rights for 007 to a reportedly aggressive Amazon MGM, which has big dreams of a “shared universe” orbiting around Bond.

So there will be more Bond to come, of course. So much more. But as with Star Wars or Lord of the Rings before it, the content to come via streaming shows and spinoff movies will likely never recapture that classic cinema magic which the Broccoli family jealously guarded for the better part of a century. And the Academy chose to celebrate (and mourn?) this turning of the tide.