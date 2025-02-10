Oscars 2025: Anora Suddenly Looks like the Best Picture Frontrunner

It is sometimes only a pleasantry when the winner of a major award says they “are so surprised to be here” while accepting the accolade. Yet that sentiment from Sean Baker seemed genuine Friday night when he accepted the Best Picture prize at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards. Consider that just moments beforehand, his deceptively layered screwball comedy about a sex worker from Brooklyn, Anora, had been largely shut out by the critics.

Up until this moment, Anora failed to pick up the CCAs’ Best Director award, nor did it get Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Even the one category Anora was viewed as the frontrunner in, Best Original Screenplay, instead went to Coralie Fargeat for The Substance. So Anora triumphing for the biggest trophy of the night was a shock to Baker and plenty of others—including perhaps viewers at home who’d taken The Brutalist versus Emilia Pérez narrative to heart after both films were dubbed “Best Picture” in differing genres during the Golden Globes last month, and the latter became the most nominated film at this year’s Academy Awards.

Yet unlike the CCAs also curiously giving Best Director to Jon M. Chu for Wicked, Anora’s Best Picture win does not look like a one-off or a fluke. In fact, it is quickly taking on the shape of a turning point in momentum that could carry the quirky, R-rated character study all the way to the Academy’s final winner’s circle on Oscar night. Indeed, by the time the weekend ended, Anora was essentially dubbed “best picture” by three different bellwether organizations. By virtue of being televised, the CCAs were probably the most visible, but the most consequential came Saturday night when both the Directors Guild of America and the Producer Guild of America also gave their top cinematic prizes to the Neon-released film.

With Baker earning the DGAs’ Best Director prize and the PGAs’ David O. Selznick Achievement award going to the whole Anora team, a plausible consensus appears to be coalescing around Anora in the industry as a potential Best Picture winner, particularly because unlike the CCAs or last month’s Golden Globes, members of the directors and producers guilds are also in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In other words, these are awards guilds who help shape the narrative that often culminates in Oscar wins. Consider that of the previous 15 years of PGA/Selznick achievement winners, only three did not go on to take home Best Picture come Oscar night: 1917, which lost to Parasite, La La Land, which lost to Moonlight, and The Big Short, which lost to Spotlight.