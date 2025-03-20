Amanda Peet and Alessandro Nivola Discover a Fantasy Life with Matthew Shear

Amanda Peet is not her character Dianne in Fantasy Life. While the fictional creation bears some similarities of also being an actress and facing the eternal insecurities and foibles of this industry, Peet is not a person so stricken with anxiety that it caused her to be away from the screen. In fact, Peet works constantly, including on shows like Brockmire, Togetherness, and The Chair, the latter a Netflix series she co-created. Still, when we sit down to discuss Dianne and everything else about Fantasy Life, a Matthew Shear comedy-drama which would go on to see Peet win the SXSW Special Jury Prize for Performance, she notes there are certain overlaps.

“I found out it’s been 10 years,” Peet admits to us when considering how Fantasy Life is the first time she’s been on the big screen in a minute. “I didn’t know that, and it wasn’t really a happy moment.” Nonetheless, it was a happy moment to be there in Austin with a role she was proud of and a collaborator who believed in her.

“I want to thank you here publicly for giving me my middle-age break,” she says half-jokingly to Shear before adding, perhaps more earnestly, “It’s like you’re my Jewish grandmother right now.”

Shear, taking it in stride, quips, “I’m definitely a grandmother type.”