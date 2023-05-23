The Sexiest Movie Vampires

During one of the movie’s key scenes, Cruise’s Lestat drains Pitt’s Louis to the point of death and asks him to make a choice: “will you come, or no?” He does, but spends the next century mired in the most depressing post-nut clarity ever committed to celluloid. Still, he gets to go to Paris! Swings and roundabouts?

At the time, this was a really risky part for Cruise, who had largely shied away from villainous roles, and it’s still pretty wild to see him chew the scenery opposite the maudlin Pitt. They do make for a really attractive duo, veins and all, and that’s before you even add peak Antonio Banderas into the mix.

Akasha – Queen of the Damned

Queen of the Damned was a standalone sequel to Interview with the Vampire, replacing Cruise with a new actor as Lestat and casting singer Aaliyah as a villainous OG vampire called Akasha, who is suddenly awoken after a really, really long nap by Lestat’s successful rock music career at a time when Korn, Static-X, and Disturbed were all the rage.

Though the movie was received poorly by critics, it’s gone on to be a bit of a cult classic for fans of the genre, and that’s thanks in no small part to Aaliyah’s delicious performance as Akasha. Sadly, Aaliyah died in a plane crash about six months before the film was released, but it did manage to capture her in a bold new light before her passing.

Jerry Dandrige – Fright Night

Shady vampire next door Jerry Dandrige has been portrayed in live action twice. The first was in 1985 where he was played by Chris Sarandon, and the second was more recently in 2011 when Fright Night got a pretty decent remake and Colin Farrell stepped into the role. But we’re not here to waste your time by telling you that Colin Farrell is sexy, and as good a job as Farrell did as Dandrige by donning a white vest, flexing his muscles, and looking cool as hell, he just wasn’t battling the terrible ephemera of the ’80s like Sarandon, who had to deal with being dressed in rayon sweaters, white turtlenecks, and the kind of macs you’d typically associate with someone not allowed within 100 yards of a school playground – and he STILL managed to exude hotness at every turn. That’s real vampire showmanship! Sorry, Colin.

Adam and Eve – Only Lovers Left Alive

Two impossibly attractive vampires (Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston) are in the midst of an existential crisis in Only Lovers Left Alive. There’s way more indie navel gazing going on here than the other characters on this list would care to contemplate, but the pair are still incredibly beautiful as they wilt over each other after centuries of marriage and boredom.