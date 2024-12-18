Why the 1940s Nostalgia of A Christmas Story Still Works Today

Since then, A Christmas Story has become as iconic as How the Grinch Stole Christmas or It’s a Wonderful Life. Everybody’s cheesy uncle pulls out a leg lamp with their decorations. Ornaments featuring Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) hang on trees across the country. Official Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Guns still appear on wish lists.

Yet as kids who grew up with A Christmas Story pull out the movie to show their kids, they’re often met with an unpleasant reaction. A lot of modern kids hate A Christmas Story. Not for the usual “my parents are so cheesy reasons,” but because they think A Christmas Story is scary. They cry when Flick (Scott Schwartz) gets his tongue stuck on the pipe. They shudder at the sight of Scut Farkus (Zack Ward) and Grover Dill (Yano Anaya). They don’t understand why Santa would kick Ralphie down the slide.

And they’re not wrong. A Christmas Story is a scary movie, which shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, given the director. Before making A Christmas Story, Canadian filmmaker Bob Clark (who co-wrote the script with Shepherd and Leigh Brown) made Black Christmas (1974), a nasty, grungy slasher about sorority girls getting massacred over Christmas break.

Like most journeymen directors of the era, Clark had a varied filmography, which included the sex comedy hit Porky’s (1981), and the Sherlock Holmes adventure Murder by Decree (1979), which speak to his ability to work with different tones. But there’s no question that A Christmas Story can be a gross and sometimes even mean movie, from Randy (Ian Petrella) smothering his face with food to the airborne cloud of obscenities launched by the Old Man (Darren McGavin).

Fudging the Past

As unpleasant as those moments are, A Christmas Story isn’t Black Christmas or even Home Alone or The Polar Express: fundamentally mean movies that people excuse because they have tinsel and lights. The story comes from the perspective of the adult Ralphie, who understands that the life or death stakes that his younger self believes he is living don’t actually exist. It’s not really a big deal that he broke his glasses when the BB ricochets into his eye. Daddy isn’t really gonna kill Ralphie for fighting. The secret Little Orphan Annie message is just a stupid commercial.

That adult understanding of a kid’s experience allows the nostalgia of A Christmas Story to work. Too often, nostalgic movies valorize or completely sanitize the past. Forrest Gump too often buys into the self-mythologizing of Baby Boomers. Stranger Things imagines the 1980s as full of the best pop culture and high adventure. So many movies and shows set in the 1960s feature white people being moved by the words of Martin Luther King Jr.