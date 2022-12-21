Why Uncle Frank Is the True Villain of the Home Alone Movies

As a kid, Home Alone wasn’t just the funniest Christmas movie I had ever seen, it was also the scariest. And it wasn’t Old Man Marley, the Wet Bandits, or the furnace in Kevin’s basement that had me quaking in my boots. No, it was the specter of a man whose scowl and withering tone conjured up memories of about four different family relatives all at once. Uncle Frank (Gerry Bamman) only appeared in a handful of scenes over the course of the first film, but in those brief snippets, the actor, who was aided by John Hughes’ script and the direction of Chris Columbus, was able to convey something that rang so painfully true for so many families out there.

We all have that one uncle or aunt who can be cruel, cheap, cantankerous, selfish and often downright rude. And yet, because they are family, we endure them over the holidays, safe in the knowledge that our coming together is only a temporary arrangement. From the moment Bamman looked down his nose at a young Macaulay Culkin and uttered the legendary words, “Look what you did you little jerk,” Uncle Frank has been the living embodiment of those memories.

Those words have been uttered to Bamman on more than a few occasions too. In fact, perhaps unsurprisingly, Bamman tells Den of Geek it’s usually the line most often quoted back to him by fans. He also says that, initially, the attention he got because of the Uncle Frank role was tough to deal with.

“In the beginning, sometimes it was a little difficult because I was sitting down at a restaurant trying to eat and there would be this line of people,” Bamman says. “But it was okay. It goes with the territory. I just feel you have to accept it and be nice.”