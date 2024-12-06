New 2024 Netflix Christmas Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

After losing her New York City Rockettes-esque dancing job due to ageism, mid-30s Ashley (Britt Robertson) spends the first Christmas home in a long while, only to discover that her parents’ bar the Rhythm Room is in danger of foreclosure… unless she can bring in new customers via some hunky male strippers. One of the potential dancers? Snarky handyman Luke (Chad Michael Murray). The movie’s supposed big draw is matchmaking these two former CW contemporaries—he from One Tree Hill, she from Life Unexpected—but their chemistry isn’t as compelling as the larger story about Ashley finding a new way to love dance.

Both of the aforementioned movie comps don’t quite fit the naughty dance crew; Luke is reluctant, only warming to the routine when he knows Ashley is watching, so it’s not as if dance is part of his actual identity. But there’s also no conflict about what it means for the town’s handyman, cabbie, diner proprietor, and the Rhythm Room’s longtime customer to drop trou. The only obstacle is the same tired refrain of city versus country; despite opening with Ashley forcibly aged out of a profession that doesn’t love her back, the rest of the movie abandons this angst. That said, the casting is incredibly clever, bringing in 2000s rom-com sweetheart Marla Sokoloff as Ashley’s sister, Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) as their mom, and Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2) as the Merry Gentlemen’s elder statesman. It’s cute, but nothing to write home about.

Netflix

2. Our Little Secret

The platonic ideal of a Netflix Christmas movie, this one has a hook as great as the yummiest candy cane: Exes Avery (Lindsay Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding) see each other for the first time in a decade at the same Christmas celebration—because they’re dating siblings from the same dysfunctional family. Both of their partners are clearly in arrested development thanks to being spoiled by their manically high-strung mom Erica (Kristin Chenoweth, doing just enough). But Logan and Avery decide to keep their past a secret, pretending to be strangers commiserating over the family’s particular holiday eccentricities. Little do they know that theirs isn’t the only secret threatening to come out over the festivities, nor is it the biggest shocker.

What’s fun about Our Little Secret is that the holiday hijinks are never unrealistic; Lohan plays an accidental ingestion of weed gummies without descending into cartoonish paranoia while a crisis involving Erica’s beloved pup and her chocolatey Christmas cookies never devolves into gross-out humor. The movie is grounded in relatable issues of trying to fit into a family that just won’t have you while recognizing that your real family is right in front of you. That doesn’t mean it’s necessarily a classic, but it’s better than Lohan’s previous Netflix holiday foray, Falling for Christmas, and it’s as well balanced as a perfectly-stuffed stocking.

And yet, it is not the partridge in our pear tree this holiday season. Instead that honor goes to the man behind one of the most polarizing Christmas movies of all time…

Netflix

1. That Christmas

Richard Curtis’ That Christmas hits the sweet spot of what I think of as the Bluey demographic: fun for kids, obviously, and with plenty to tug at parents’ heartstrings. But it is also layered with enough emotional depth (and some Love Actually easter eggs) that all adults will find something to enjoy. Based on various picture books written by Curtis, That Christmas follows the residents of Wellington-on-Sea, a coastal village besieged by a record blizzard over the holidays. Santa Claus (Brian Cox—eat your heart out, J.K. Simmons in Red One) is stymied getting the gifts to deserving children. Yet what the storm really threatens to do is to separate parents and kids on what should be a special morning of family being together.