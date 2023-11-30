How a Small Change from the Book Made It’s a Wonderful Life an Enduring Classic

“I’m stuck here in this mudhole for life, doing the same full work day after day,” George tells a stranger he meets while leaning over a bridge. George has come to the bridge on a frigid winter night with the intention of throwing himself off and ending it all. “Other men are leading exciting lives, but I – well, I’m just a small-town bank clerk,” he vents. “I never did anything really useful or interesting, and it looks as if I never will. I might just as well be dead. Sometimes I wish I were. In fact, I wish I’d never been born!”

You probably know the above exchange as a scene from It’s a Wonderful Life, the 1946 classic starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey and Henry Travers as the lovable, doddering angel second-class Clarence Odbody. But the above quotation actually comes from the short story “The Greatest Gift,” written by Philip Van Doren Stern.

Stern’s story, originally published as a Christmas card the author sent to friends in 1943, contains the central idea of It’s A Wonderful Life. In it, the stranger grants George his wish and shows him what life would be like if he had never been born. At the end of “The Greatest Gift,” the stranger spells out his lesson for George. “You had the greatest gift of all conferred upon you—the gift of life, of being a part of this world and taking a part in it. Yet you denied that gift.”

While It’s a Wonderful Life does contain that moral, the screenplay by director Frank Capra and his co-writers Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett adds another, more important theme, one brought about by a simple revision to the dialogue above.