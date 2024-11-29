Holiday and Christmas Movies Based on True Stories

“This movie is based on an incident that actually happened to me,” Hughes told the Edmonton Sunday Sun in 1987 (via Vanity Fair). “When I was an advertising copywriter I set out from New York to Chicago on Thanksgiving weekend and after a five-day delay, ended up in Phoenix, Arizona via Wichita, Kansas.” He would later also note during his travels he partnered with an old salesman who’d seen it all. “He knew everything about this kind of situation. I kind of hung out with him. I was so impressed by this guy’s understanding of the situation.”

Hughes ultimately missed that particular Thanksgiving dinner, spending it instead with another salesman out west. Nonetheless, the memorable experience ended up being an easy pitch to Paramount Pictures for a new holiday classic in the late 1980s. – David Crow

A Christmas Story (1983)

Humorist Jean Shepherd did not consider himself a writer ahead of the publication of his semi-autobiographical collection of short stories and pseudo-childhood memoirs, In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash (1966). He was a storyteller and raconteur, a veteran of the radio broadcast who managed to come up at a time when radio was still considered a viable career for comedic talent. And it was while listening to his stories of childhood that Hugh Hefner and author Shel Silverstein got the idea that Shepherd should write these down. Eventually, Shepherd agreed but initially only because Silverstein recorded tales Shepherd was already telling on the college campus circuit and transcribed them into what eventually became a book.

Among those dozens of stories that were first published in Playboy magazine and then in the In God We Trust collection were “Duel in the Snow, or Red Ryder nails the Cleveland Street Kid” and “My Old Man and the Lascivious Special Award That Heralded the Birth of Pop Art.” If you’ve seen A Christmas Story, you probably know how they influenced the film. However, what got filmmaker Bob Clark interested in making the movie is when he heard Shepherd on the radio recounting a story he never published, “Flick’s Tongue.” It sent him on a journey to read Shepherd’s memoir and combine these three tales into the Yuletide favorite we all know today.

By Shepherd’s own admission the stories are a mixture of fact and fiction, with his childhood surrogate being named Ralph instead of Jean. Ralph lives in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, whereas Shepherd grew up in Hammond, Indiana. Nonetheless, there is an unmistakable authenticity to the film and its source material that makes it a favorite more than 40 years after its release. We’ll leave you to speculate whether a kid named Flick really licked that pole. – DC

8-Bit Christmas (2021)

While discussing A Christmas Story’s blend of reality and fancy, it is worth noting its most successful imitator, the still winsome-in-its-own-right 8-Bit Christmas. The movie is about a child of the 1980s going to extreme lengths to own a Nintendo Entertainment System during the holiday season of 1987 (or was that 1988?). Director Michael Dowse and producer/screenwriter Kevin Jakubowski’s sweet family film deserves to be seen by more people. And according to Jakubowski, who adapted the film from his own novel of the same name, it was based on his own Nintendo-obsessed childhood.