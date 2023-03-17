11 Modern Irish Masterpieces to Watch This St. Patrick’s Day

When the Oscar nominations came out earlier this year, we saw the literal luck of the Irish (at least in terms of nods). For starters, British-Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh’s acclaimed black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin garnered nine nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Colin Farrell, and Best Original Screenplay. Additionally, the in-demand heartthrob Paul Mescal earned a Best Actor nomination for Aftersun while The Quiet Girl represents Ireland in Best International Feature, becoming the country’s first film to do so.

It was a good day in January for Irish representation, although how things shook out later on Oscar night might be the flip side of that luck.

Nonetheless, to mark this particular occasion, along with St. Patrick’s Day, below is a list of eleven recommended modern films that are at least co-produced by Ireland and which chiefly take place on the Emerald Isle for those who want to see more greatness that Irish cinema has to offer. If you’re seeking a multitude of genre options to watch on the famed Irish holiday, safe to say you’re in luck.

Calvary (2014)

If you thought Brendan Gleeson was terrific in The Banshees of Inisherin, be sure to see him in top form in Calvary, a different character study by a McDonagh brother equivalently about the theme of communication. Only instead of being the one confessing to a priest, this time around, Gleeson gets to play the priest.