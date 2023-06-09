Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Leaks, Rumors, and Predictions

While the recent PlayStation and Summer Game Fest events were kind of a bust, expectations are justifiably high for Xbox’s upcoming showcase event. That’s partially because Xbox could really use a win right now when it comes to major new releases, but much of the hype is based on the fact that there are so many major Xbox titles that seem due for an update.

In fact, so many of the rumors and reports surrounding the upcoming Xbox event focus on games we already know are in development. While that sadly means we likely won’t get a lot of true surprise announcements during the upcoming Xbox event, you should expect to see at least some minor updates on a few highly-anticipated projects. Specifically, here are a few of the more notable things I think will appear during the show.

In a showcase that is likely to be short on true surprises, Obsidian’s Avowed is one of the biggest semi-surprises Xbox could feature during its upcoming event.

It’s been almost three years since Obsidian revealed Avowed, and we’ve barely heard anything about the game since then. However, that’s kind of the point. We haven’t heard anything good or bad about Avowed‘s development. That would tend to suggest that development is proceeding as planned. So, unless Avowed became a significantly larger game during the course of its development, it seems like we’re coming up to the point when we can reasonably expect at least an updated teaser. Given that Obsidian also recently shipped Pentiment and Grounded, it also seems like the studio is finally free to focus on its biggest upcoming projects.