Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Leaks, Rumors, and Predictions
Starfield is expected to steal the show at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase event, but a few rumors and leaks point to updates on quite a few dormant Xbox exclusives.
While the recent PlayStation and Summer Game Fest events were kind of a bust, expectations are justifiably high for Xbox’s upcoming showcase event. That’s partially because Xbox could really use a win right now when it comes to major new releases, but much of the hype is based on the fact that there are so many major Xbox titles that seem due for an update.
In fact, so many of the rumors and reports surrounding the upcoming Xbox event focus on games we already know are in development. While that sadly means we likely won’t get a lot of true surprise announcements during the upcoming Xbox event, you should expect to see at least some minor updates on a few highly-anticipated projects. Specifically, here are a few of the more notable things I think will appear during the show.
A Significant Update on Avowed
In a showcase that is likely to be short on true surprises, Obsidian’s Avowed is one of the biggest semi-surprises Xbox could feature during its upcoming event.
It’s been almost three years since Obsidian revealed Avowed, and we’ve barely heard anything about the game since then. However, that’s kind of the point. We haven’t heard anything good or bad about Avowed‘s development. That would tend to suggest that development is proceeding as planned. So, unless Avowed became a significantly larger game during the course of its development, it seems like we’re coming up to the point when we can reasonably expect at least an updated teaser. Given that Obsidian also recently shipped Pentiment and Grounded, it also seems like the studio is finally free to focus on its biggest upcoming projects.
For what it’s worth, it’s also possible that The Outer Worlds 2 ends up being the Obsidian project that gets the most love during this showcase. My Avowed prediction is simply based on the fact that Avowed was revealed before The Outer Worlds 2.
Hollow Knight: Silksong Finally Gets a Release Date
It’s genuinely surprising that we haven’t gotten an update on Silksong in quite some time. Granted, the Silksong development team is essentially a three-person operation, but there was a time when it felt like Silksong’s release was right around the corner.
With even Silksong doomsayers anticipating that the game will come out in early 2024 at the latest, this does feel like the time for an update. If you’re really optimistic, it’s worth noting that Silksong has been featured in some international Game Pass marketing material recently. It’s not much, but it’s certainly hard to imagine Silksong remaining MIA until the end of this year.
Hellblade 2’s 2023 Release Date Is Confirmed
Much like Silksong, the expectations for a Hellblade 2 update are largely based on the fact that it’s been so long since we’ve seen or heard anything about Hellblade 2. While an Xbox exec recently shot down a very specific Hellblade 2 rumor, numerous other signs still suggest that Hellblade 2 will finally get a release date at the upcoming Xbox event.
Most notably, Hellblade 2 was recently featured in a Game Pass trailer that entirely focused on games that are either currently available or expected to be available via the service in 2023. Xbox has played it loose in the past with their “coming in the next 12 months” promos, but common sense and that kind of promotion strongly suggest that we should get a Hellblade 2 release date at the next Xbox event.
A Much-Needed Update on Bethesda’s Indiana Jones Game
File this one under “predictions,” but I’d be stunned if we don’t get even a basic update about Bethesda’s Indiana Jones title at the next Xbox showcase.
It’s been too long since we’ve gotten even a verbal update on the state of MachineGames’ Indiana Jones project. While we know that game isn’t directly related to Dial of Destiny, the upcoming release of that major movie seemingly offers the perfect excuse for Xbox and Bethesda to share something about their own Indiana Jones project. I wouldn’t expect anything more than a teaser trailer with a 2024 release window at the absolute best, but even that would be more welcome than the silence we’ve been treated to thus far.
Fable Defies Expectations and Gets a New Teaser Trailer
This one is floating somewhere between a rumor and a prediction, but there is a ton of buzz surrounding Fable in relation to the upcoming Xbox event.
Early on, it seemed like there was no chance Fable would appear during the upcoming Xbox showcase. An Xbox executive even denied reports that he was trying to tease a Fable update. However, industry insider Jeff Grubb recently suggested that the situation surrounding Fable now seems to be a little more ambiguous than he previously thought.
More importantly, a report from earlier this year suggested that Fable may actually be in (or near) a somewhat playable state. With Xbox promising that their upcoming event footage will be, at worst, “in-engine,” it sounds like we might be due for a Fable teaser trailer. At the very least, you should expect to see Fable before you see Perfect Dark if the reports surrounding that game’s development are anywhere close to true.
The Reveal of an (Amazing) Starfield Controller
We know Starfield is going to be heavily featured during Xbox’s upcoming event. Actually, Starfield is basically going to have its own mini-event that is supposed to be filled with quite a bit of new gameplay footage. However, a series of recent reports suggest that we’ll actually get a few Starfield treats during the show.
In fact, multiple people have spotted a special Starfield controller and Starfield headphones at various retailers. It seems like a few stores simply jumped the gun on putting those accessories out for display. So, if you’re into fancy hardware, just know that these Starfield accessories look phenomenal and appear to be quite expensive.