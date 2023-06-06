Summer Game Fest 2023: Biggest Leaks, Rumors, and Predictions

Something Double Fine This Way Comes

Double Fine is one of gaming’s most famous indie companies. Then again, is it really an indie developer since Microsoft acquired it in 2019? Regardless, Double Fine now has two prominent places in the Xbox Games Showcase, which means double the chances the company will reveal something new.

Last month, Double Fine’s Twitter account posted an image of the studio’s titles available on Xbox Game Pass. The picture also teased more titles to come thanks to two mystery games in the image. The running theory is that these are the two games Double Fine is currently developing. Due to the odd timing of this post, many believe these titles will be announced during the Xbox Games Showcase. However, Double Fine’s patented Day of the Devs segment will air first, so even if audiences get to see these titles during the Xbox showcase, odds are the Day of the Devs stream will get the drop on their next big announcement.

Call of Duty is Calling Again

Activision has been releasing annualized Call of Duty sequels ever since 2005. While the company hasn’t announced a new entry yet, the publisher isn’t one to shy away from that controversial tradition. According to rumors, Activision is saving this announcement for the Summer Game Fest.

In November of 2022, Jason Schreier claimed that the next Call of Duty game will be a premium expansion developed by Sledgehammer and will contain so much content that it will be considered a full release. And last month, Insider Gaming expanded on this leak with the statement that this title is actually going to be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Outlets such as Sportskeeda believe they spied clips from the game in the Summer Game Fest 2023 trailer, which may imply that Activision will officially announce the game during the event. We certainly seem to be entering the season for the almost inevitable reveal of a new CoD game.

Konami Might Try to Reconnect with Gamers

During the recent PlayStation Showcase, Konami officially announced the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which will go by the name Metal Gear Solid Delta (or as I like to call it, Metal Gear Solid Triangle). In October 2022, Konami also announced several new Silent Hill projects, including a Silent Hill 2 remake. Apparently, those projects might only be the start of Konami’s plans.

According to VGC, Konami has some “pretty big” plans for the Summer Games Fest. Unfortunately, we have no idea what those plans actually are. Assuming VGC’s sources are accurate, more updates (i.e., gameplay) for Metal Gear Solid Delta and any number of the upcoming Silent Hill games seem likely, but the company could also be preparing some Castlevania news. After all, in March, Gematsu reported that Konami filed a trademark for “Project Ziron.” The running theory is that this is the codename for a Castlevania game, which Konami may or may not tease during the expo.