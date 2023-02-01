Where to Find a PS5 and Xbox Series X In 2023

When the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S were released, they were instantly the punch line of several jokes. Sure, the consoles were (and still are) powerful thanks to their lightning-fast SSDs and workhorse GPUs, but few people could experience that power due to supply issues, scalpers, and other issues accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. But good things come to those who wait, and those still looking for a PS5 and Xbox Series X have a pretty good chance of finding one in 2023. You just have to know where to look.

Last year, Sony and Microsoft finally managed to get their manufacturing woes under control. Thanks to various factors, including a fixed global supply chain, console manufacturers can make enough products to meet demand. Now gamers can have an Xbox Series X in every lounge and a PlayStation 5 in every bedroom. With some diligent searching, you can find all the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles you will ever need. Or you can read this article.

Where to Find a PlayStation 5

Amazon – Your go-to online store for almost every product imaginable by invitation, including PlayStation 5s. To prevent scalpers from vacuuming up consoles, Amazon has adopted an invitation-only waitlist system. Just visit the PS5’s store page and click the “Request Invitation” and start waiting. If selected, you will receive an email that lets you buy a console, but act fast; your invitation will only last for 72 hours. As of writing, only the more expensive model with the disc drive is available.

Best Buy – When you need to buy electronics, Best Buy is the first choice of many people. This has left the store’s PlayStation 5 stocks depleted. Best Buy sells disc and discless models, but they sell out quickly, so if you see them in stock, don’t wait. Alternatively, Best Buy also sells the God of War Ragnarok bundle, which is more readily available. But once those stocks run out, they won’t be renewed.