PlayStation Shares Conspiracy Theories About Xbox’s Activision Blizzard Acquisition

We live in the age of “publish it now, fix it later” game development. Way too many video games are rushed out the door to meet deadlines, usually at the cost of a title’s performance. This unfortunate practice results in more and more games being released with more and more bugs. Now, PlayStation is insinuating that Xbox may actually weaponize those glitches.

On February 22, Sony published its observations on the remedies proposed by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regarding Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard. Unsurprisingly, Sony is still against the merger and believes Call of Duty is such a big deal that Microsoft could single-handedly wipe its competition off the map should it turn the franchise into an Xbox exclusive. Of course, the CMA came to that conclusion too.

However, Microsoft reps have stated multiple times they have no intention of withholding Call of Duty from PlayStation. Microsoft is so open to the prospect of non-Xbox gamers playing Call of Duty that it entered a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring the franchise to the Switch (and presumably Nintendo’s next console). However, it seems that Sony believes Microsoft could push the advantages of playing Call of Duty on Xbox in different ways.

One section of Sony’s document, The Different Mechanisms Available To Microsoft To Avoid Its Obligations, chronicles all the ways Microsoft could make PlayStation ports of Call of Duty inferior while still technically upholding its promise to publish the game on PS5. Arguably the most ludicrous claim is that Microsoft could intentionally publish PlayStation versions of Call of Duty “where bugs and errors emerge only on the game’s final level or after updates.” Yes, Sony is arguing that Microsoft would intentionally withhold patches from PS5 copies of Call of Duty to turn audiences off that console. That, or Sony just claimed Microsoft executives would command game developers to intentionally insert bugs into PS5 Call of Duty code just to get rid of the console as competition in the FPS market. Wow. Just…wow.