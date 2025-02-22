15 Worst Nintendo Game Boy Games Ever

8. Tasmania Story

You’re probably thinking “Tasmania Story, that’s more licensed garbage based on Taz the Tasmanian Devil, right?” That would make sense, and yet you’re absolutely wrong. Tasmania Story is actually based on a little-known Japanese drama about a boy reconnecting with his father in Tasmania after the death of his mother. It’s never been released outside of Japan, and it wasn’t a particularly popular film there either.

Nothing about the origins of this game makes much sense, and it gets even weirder when you realize that developer Pony Canyon really just used the Tasmania Story license as an excuse to port an obscure MSX game called Fruit Panic which itself was just a rip-off of Mappy. Except the controls are much worse, the game is absurdly difficult, and there are only 10 stages. I’d like to say that this game was at least a good idea on paper, but it’s hard to understand how anyone writing this down ever thought that this could be a profitable business venture.

7. Toy Story

The 16-bit version of Toy Story is a divisive game, especially when compared to much better regarded Disney games of the era based on movies like The Lion King and Aladdin. At the very least, most gamers could agree that the prerendered graphics of the console versions were impressive.

The first problem the Game Boy port of Toy Story is that those prerendered graphics look like complete garbage when shrunk down to a tiny screen that can’t show color. Suddenly, you can’t even tell which objects Woody can and can’t jump on, not that jumping is much fun to begin with due to the terrible floaty controls. This is clearly a game that was made to meet contractual obligations, and nothing more.

6. Street Racer

After Super Mario Kart hit the scene in 1992, other developers rushed out their kart racing clones as quickly as possible to cash-in on the newfound genre. Street Racer on the SNES is a perfectly adequate, if forgettable, Mario Kart clone. The problem with porting Street Racer to the Game Boy is that there was no possible way the handheld could handle a visually demanding game like this. Notice how as much as Nintendo loves money, even they didn’t bother making a portable Mario Kart game until the much more powerful Game Boy Advance released in 2001.

Street Racer actually looks promising when you launch it on the handheld. There’s a nicely animated title screen. The characters are a little generic looking, but at least have some nice accompanying artwork. Even the music isn’t bad for a Game Boy game. But then you hit the track and it’s gray on top of more gray. Maybe that’s another racer in front of you. Or possibly a cow? Are cows in this game? Is that a tree, or maybe a soccer goal post on the side of the road? Does that make any sense? There could actually be an okay game here, but good luck seeing what the hell is going on when you’re racing.