Nintendo Switch 2 Price Update Points to a More Expensive Console Than the Original
How much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost gamers? The consensus among industry experts is a more expensive console than the original Switch.
Despite the fact that Nintendo finally revealed its next console last month, there’s still quite a lot we don’t know about the Switch 2. Just how powerful is the Switch 2? Which games, will launch with the console? And perhaps most importantly, how much will the Switch 2 cost gamers?
That last question has been the subject of much speculation online—industry experts, influencers, and anonymous forum users who claim a friend’s uncle who works at Nintendo gave them insider information have all chimed in on the matter for months. Currently, there’s no official word from Nintendo, but it’s likely we’ll learn more during a Nintendo Direct broadcast focusing on the Switch 2 on April 2.
In the meantime, all we have to go on regarding the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 are comments from Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, who said during a quarterly earnings call this month (via VGC) that the company would “consider the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products” when pricing the console, and predictions from analysts who seem to agree that the console will cost $399 when it launches later this year.
The latest analyst to assert that the Switch 2 will hit shelves with a $399 price tag is Joost van Dreunen, co-founder of the now-shuttered games market research firm SuperData Research, who wrote in his SuperJoost Playlist newsletter why he believes that price point makes the most sense for Nintendo. According to Dreunen, Nintendo will aim to present the Switch 2 as a more premium console that is still more affordable than current PlayStation and Xbox hardware.
“Based on current market dynamics and platform positioning strategy, Nintendo is likely to price the Switch 2 at $399. It represents a critical psychological threshold that balances premium hardware aspirations against mainstream market accessibility,” wrote Dreunen. “At this price point, Nintendo would maintain its traditional positive margin on hardware while positioning the Switch 2 distinctly below rival premium gaming devices yet above the original Switch‘s launch price. It signals a meaningful technical advancement without alienating its core family demographic.”
MST Financial senior research analyst David Gibson made a similar price projection when speaking to CNBC earlier this month. In January, Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games Inc. and Circana analysts Mat Piscatella and Piers Harding-Rolls also predicted $399 when speaking with IGN.
Meanwhile, Rhys Elliot of the firm MIDiA suggested to IGN that, while $400 seemed like the “sweet spot” for the Switch 2, short supply of the console at launch as well as the costs to make the hardware could see the price tag balloon to $500 or higher.
“If the Switch 2 is supply-constrained at launch, Nintendo could charge more,” Elliot said. “Early adopters would be willing to pay for it, and if it’s going to sell out anyway, Nintendo might think, ‘Why not?’ I think Sony and Microsoft regret releasing the base PS5 and Series X consoles at $500. Both could have got away with $600 or more at launch.”
Whether the Switch 2 is $100 or even $200-300 more expensive than the original Switch, there will be gamers who will be disappointed if Nintendo doesn’t release its next console at the same competitive $299 price point that helped make its predecessor such an instant success. In 2017, the original Switch launched as the most affordable console option out of the big three—the Xbox One released at $499 in 2013, while the PS4 cost $399 when it hits shelves that same year.
But the times have changed, as Furukawa suggested, pointing to the rising inflation rate in Japan and less favorable exchange rate as factors Nintendo would need to consider when pricing the Switch 2. Of course, at $399, the Switch 2 would still be cheaper than the its main competitors’ premium consoles—the Xbox Series X and the disc drive model of PlayStation 5 both cost $499, with only the Xbox Series S giving the Switch 2 a run for its money at $299. The $700 PlayStation 5 Pro is eye-wateringly expensive in comparison as well.
The Switch 2, a hybrid console that can be plugged into your TV or played on the go as a handheld, will also launch at a time when there is much more competition in the handheld market. Even then, at $399, the new Nintendo console would match the base LCD model of the Valve Steam Deck, which is widely considered to be the best and most bang-for-your-buck handheld gaming PC currently on shelves. What the Switch 2 will offer that the Steam Deck and its thousands of Steam games doesn’t are the Nintendo franchises that fans love. Even if it’s $100 more expensive than its predecessor, the Switch 2 will eventually offer the only way to play the next Zelda, Super Mario, and Mario Kart games. Plus, Switch 2 owners will still be able to play most of the original Switch’s library on the new console. That may very well be enough to get gamers to cough up the $399.
We’ll learn more about the Switch 2 during the Nintendo Direct on April 2 at 9 am ET.