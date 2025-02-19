Nintendo Switch 2 Price Update Points to a More Expensive Console Than the Original

Despite the fact that Nintendo finally revealed its next console last month, there’s still quite a lot we don’t know about the Switch 2. Just how powerful is the Switch 2? Which games, will launch with the console? And perhaps most importantly, how much will the Switch 2 cost gamers?

That last question has been the subject of much speculation online—industry experts, influencers, and anonymous forum users who claim a friend’s uncle who works at Nintendo gave them insider information have all chimed in on the matter for months. Currently, there’s no official word from Nintendo, but it’s likely we’ll learn more during a Nintendo Direct broadcast focusing on the Switch 2 on April 2.

In the meantime, all we have to go on regarding the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 are comments from Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, who said during a quarterly earnings call this month (via VGC) that the company would “consider the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products” when pricing the console, and predictions from analysts who seem to agree that the console will cost $399 when it launches later this year.

The latest analyst to assert that the Switch 2 will hit shelves with a $399 price tag is Joost van Dreunen, co-founder of the now-shuttered games market research firm SuperData Research, who wrote in his SuperJoost Playlist newsletter why he believes that price point makes the most sense for Nintendo. According to Dreunen, Nintendo will aim to present the Switch 2 as a more premium console that is still more affordable than current PlayStation and Xbox hardware.