Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: Best Builds For Every Virtue

Primary Stats: Fire, Earth (Secondary), Wood (Tertiary)

This incredible build from FightinCowboy (an always reliable source for Soulslike information) focuses on speed and Fire damage. It’s actually perhaps best thought of as a lightning-fast version of the basic “battlemage” concept.

Spell-wise, this build relies on some simple (yet powerful) Fire spells to deal massive damage to larger enemies. Blasting Flare is your quick cast “get back” spell that scales well with all of your damage amplification abilities/enhancements, while Engulfing Inferno is a brilliant AoE spell that can stun enemies and keep them engulfed in flames.

The next two spell slots are a little more versatile. Fiend Vanquisher is a powerful charge ability that works well against large targets, but it does demand a staggering 30 Earth Virtue points. That may put it out of reach for many during the early part of the game as you’ll want to hit about 40-50 Fire points as soon as possible. In that case, Flame Weapon could be an interesting early-game substitute. Similarly, Amplify Damage is a powerful buff ability that increases the damage you deal and receive. If that last attribute put a little too much heat in the kitchen for you, then you can swap it out for another buff spell from the Wood tree or something else you feel comfortable with.

Your primary weapon should definitely be on the faster side in order to take advantage of the Fire Virtue’s natural melee attack benefits. Eventually, you’ll want to look for the Tiger Fang Dual Halbreds. Your armor should also be on the lighter side since you won’t be investing in your Earth points until later, though you’re generally prioritizing anything that scales well with the Fire Virtue and offers the appropriate attack speed/elemental effect bonuses.

Regardless, the idea here is to use your lightning-quick melee attacks to cut through lesser enemies, your Fire spells to melt through larger foes, and a hefty amount of Burn damage to go around for everyone. Your Fire Virtue bonuses will grant you a ton of extra Spirit through your melee attacks (an attribute that can be further buffed via enhancements and gear), your attack speed will be somewhere around ludicrous, and you’ll be pumping out a surprising amount of spell damage all the while. It’s a very powerful build.